Are you looking for a different type of planter? | Community

Forget about spending a lot of money on a shiny new planter; make with what you have for a potted garden that is truly unique. These easy upcycled planter ideas use items you might already have around the house.

Otherwise, you can easily find them or something similar at a thrift store or junkyard. Think about the plants you can buy now that you save money on pots! Here are some great Garden Gate ideas that you can use in your own backyard.

Turn an old lunch box into a planter. Older lunch boxes tend to be quite shallow, so this recycled container is best suited for short-term plantings. But that’s okay when you assemble a spectacular seasonal planter, because you won’t need it to run for several months.

Be sure to punch a few drainage holes in the bottom using an awl; I suggest two holes at each end. Place the lunch box on a wooden board while you insert the holes so that the tool does not warp the bottom. Plant some pretty annuals and enjoy!

Dress up an old chair you might have in the basement or garage that you haven’t managed to get rid of. Dress it up by recycling it into a unique planter! If you have a chair with an older wicker seat that has seen better days, remove it to make a perfect place for a container.

You can choose a decorative container for this upcycled project, but if you have a simple nursery pot or unattractive container, just slip it under an old chair. Select plants with a trailing shape like this bougainvillea (bougainvillea hybrids) to help hide a simple looking pot.

If you want to dress up your patio, assemble a tray of charming little single plant glass shade containers. To keep the tray clean, remove the water containers and allow them to drain before turning them over.

These under 4-inch containers can hold plants that flower longer than a fresh cut flower arrangement, but they’re still small and likely won’t thrive there all summer. When the plant is no longer blooming, move it to your garden and enjoy it next year.

You can have old tires that can be used as good planters. Forget about the idea that less is more and put hold on the wind. What a great way to recycle!

Plant a colander; find a colander made from a sturdy piece of aluminum with holes in it. Wrap yarn or chain through the holes near the edge and hang the colander with the hanging hook from an old hanging basket.

Filled with coarse potting soil, making it a well-draining container for any combo, including small succulents and herbs.

Turn vintage sinks into a shabby chic planter! The brightly colored flowers that fill a vintage double bowl will grow so well that they swell over the edge like bubbles.

You can plant directly in the tub or slip in some large nursery pots. Growing plants will eventually hide them.

There is so much material thrown away that will make great planters. All you need in a little imagination: dress up an old bike with plants in the basket or use old boots as planters to create a colorful touch.

An old tub or sink can be dressed in flowers to create a unique display in your landscape. Look around using your gardener’s eye to find other possible containers for a unique look to your garden.