Examiner’s Calendar, February 10 – centraljersey.com

New Jersey Blood Services, who provides blood to local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. Blood drive volunteers help donors register and / or the refreshment area. No medical training required. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to complete tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided. For more information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, visit https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer -nybc / candidature-volunteers /

Monmouth County Park System will host The Casual Birder on February 23 at 9 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot in Allentown (Upper Freehold Township). Join a park system naturalist for a relaxed morning walk with the birds. The event will take place in light rain or snow, so dress for the weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

Monmouth County Park System will be hosting a winter beach walk on February 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area in Manasquan. Take a guided walk with a park system naturalist along the beach as you collect and identify some of the oceans’ natural treasures. Dress in warm clothes and bring something to carry the seashells. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

The village of Allentown Initiative (TAVI) invites locals to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Sign up at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown shops and restaurants. The email will feature unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs across Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

“Relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, ”a zoom lecture by Dr. Jay Levin, will be presented by the Jewish Heritage Museum in Monmouth County, Freehold Township. at 2 p.m. on February 21. Admission is $ 7 for museum members and $ 10 for non-members. For reservations, ca ;; 732-252-6990. A Zoom link will be provided by email upon registration.

The meeting committee for the Allentown High School Class of 1980/81 is starting to form and would like any members of the 1980/81 class who are interested in attending the event (date to be confirmed) or helping contact Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27 @ gmail. com

Dove Palliative Care Services of New Jersey is looking for volunteers to provide support to hospice patients and their families throughout Monmouth County. Volunteers visit patients at their homes, which may also be nursing homes and / or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Tours can also be virtual and take place during the day or early evening. Details: Deborah Adams, 732-405-3035, or by email at [email protected]

Embroiderers Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of sewing. The organization welcomes couturiers of all levels. Evening dressmakers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The couturiers du jour will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit the website: www.mcega. org

Monmouth County Library offers weekly bereavement virtual meeting for everyone

those who have lost a loved one and navigate the labyrinth of emotions and try to make decisions in a new way. Virtual meetings allow people to share their experiences, feelings and ideas. Sessions are held on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper to receive information on access to meetings, which take place on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. Details: Email [email protected]

Residents in difficulty with substance use problems can call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own substance use or a family member, immediate help, and treatment referrals. The helpline is always answered by a live specialist.

CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a movement disorders program that provides specialized treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntingtons disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes . The program takes place on the Star and Barry Tobias outpatient campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email [email protected]

Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of the Presbyterian churches of St. Thomas More and Old Tivent, operates a pantry to provide additional food to those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For more information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Volunteers will happily transport food in a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the running of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

