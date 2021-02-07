Fashion designer launches jewelry collection for hearing aids and cochlear implants after losing her own hearing





Deafmetal has launched a collection of jewelry designed to be worn by people who use hearing aids or cochlear implants. (Photo: Deafmetal / Jolene Broad Photography) An audiologist and a fashion designer with hearing loss have teamed up to create a line of jewelry especially for people who want to add a little sparkle to their hearing aids and cochlear implants. Deafmetal, which launched in the US earlier in the week, began with an innovation from Finnish fashion designer Jenni Ahtiainen. After losing her hearing in 2018, Ahtiainen was challenged to find a way to make the hearing aids she now needs more true to her personal style, especially after noticing that hearing loss was a topic rarely featured in fashion magazines. Drawing on her design background, she created a case that attached to her hearing aids, from which she hung leather bands in an effort to give them an edgy update. “Suddenly hearing aids looked more like me,” the hearing-impaired designer says in a press release. “They looked like me and I looked like myself.” These cases now form the basis of Deafmetal’s new jewelry line, created in collaboration with American audiologist Jen Aslin. Designed to help the wearer “express their individuality and embrace their hearing loss with a personal style,” the first collection, dubbed “the Hope Collection,” includes more than 40 models priced from $ 20 to $ 45. Each piece of jewelry is sold individually rather than in pairs, which, as Aslin notes to Yahoo Life, is suitable for those who only wear one hearing aid. Deafmetal styles range from studs and hoops to charms, many of which are attached to the hearing aid case via a chain. (Photo: Deafmetal / Tapio Aulu) Aslin and Ahtiainen have also exploited models who have hearing loss themselves to wear their designs, which range from a single cubic zirconia stud (connected to case and device via chain) to various charms, crosses and beads. The collection also includes cuffs and clip styles for non-pierced ears, as well as printed leather hats that attach to cochlear implants with Velcro. This Deafmetal “GRL PWR” hot pink coil cap attaches to cochlear implants. (Photo: Deafmetal / Jolene Broad Photography) Aslin tells Yahoo Life that she hopes jewelry brings “joy” to those who wear it and that she has already received rave reviews from customers and parents of hearing-impaired children. The story continues “It’s such a cool thing that I’m honored to be a part of,” she says. Learn more about Yahoo Life: Want to get lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Lifes newsletter.

