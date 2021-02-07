City thrash Liverpool to end Anfield Jinx in style

City ended decades of injury at Anfield by firmly beating Liverpool 4-1 on a memorable afternoon in Merseyside.

City missed a first-half penalty before two goals from Ilkay Gundogan – with a penalty from Mo Salah sandwiched in between – and other goals from Raheem Sterling and irrepressible Phil Foden ended the rout.

For once it was a very happy comeback from home of Liverpool FC.

WHAT HAPPENED?

City started off confidently without creating too many chances in a game that consisted of squeezing, stopping play and trying to impose styles.

There were tactical battles all over the pitch, but not a lot of goal-scoring action.

Raheem Sterling had a few attempts to pass Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left, and when he finally passed him Fabinho grabbed his leg as he moved into the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot .

If there was ever anyone you came back to score with given his late form it was Gundogan so when he stepped up and put his shot over the crossbar a golden opportunity had been missed.

Liverpool showed flashes of threat but the first half ended in a dead end.

But just four minutes into the restart, City were in the lead.

A great job from Phil Foden allowed Sterling to burst into the box again and as he returned the pass to Foden the youngster’s low shot was parried by Alisson and Gundogan shot the loose ball into the roof of the net.

It was a huge relief for the German who has been practically flawless in recent months.

But in the 63rd minute, a rare Ruben Dias error saw Mohamed Salah slash the ball and as he entered the box he took advantage of Dias’ attempt to recover and the referee awarded a penalty.

Salah scored a confident kick and City suddenly faced a much trickier final of around 25 minutes,

City reacted well and John Stones was a fraction offside as he stole Foden’s cross at home after a set piece routine – VAR confirmed the decision was marginal but correct.

Either way, in the next attack City took the lead after a few mistakes from goalkeeper Alisson saw the ball fall on Foden from the right of the box and he managed two challenges before crossing for Gundogan who couldn’t not miss a couple. of meters.

And three minutes later Alisson screamed again, trying to pass out from behind, he gave it straight to Bernardo who pulled the keeper out of his line before coming in to the back post where Sterling was happily returning to the house after a meter.

And it got even better on 83 as devastating Foden faced Liverpool’s defense again, slicing from the right before firing an unstoppable rocket from a shot in the upper left corner to take him to 4-1.

What objective and what performance of a player who is getting better and better.

But it was a superb all-around show from a team that has now won 14 games on the bonce.

Unbelievable.

English Premier League

Team P W re L GF Georgia GD Pts Form 1 Manchester city



Man city 22 15 5 2 43 14 29 50 WWWWW 2 Manchester United



Man united 23 13 6 4 49 30 19 45 WLDWD 3 Leicester City



Leicester 23 13 4 6 39 25 14 43 WWDLW

HUGE statement by city

Going to Anfield and dismantling Liverpool is about as good as it gets.

But City will appreciate the win for so many reasons.

Two wins in 65 years was overdue and more, but if the fact that the empty stadium clearly affected the hosts more than the visitors, City were just too good.

And with Phil Foden, we have one of the best young players in the world.

star man

So many candidates – Gundogan, Sterling, Bernardo … but Phil Foden has stardust in his boots.

Gorgeous.

The misfortunes of cities

For a side with perhaps the best technique in the Premier League, City are struggling to score penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne missed the goal against Liverpool in the first meeting this season and Gundogan followed suit at Anfield.

It’s three missed penalties against the Reds and misses like in completely missed target and in games like this it can be so costly.

Maybe we’ve been spoiled in the past with Mario Balotelli and Yaya Touré, but a player who scores regularly on the spot is Sergio Aguero.

Whether Aguero or De Bruyne step in on City’s next visit if they are back by then will be interesting.

Maybe there is an expert taker in the camp that we don’t know yet, only time will tell.

Fortunately, on this occasion, it didn’t matter.

TEAMS

City:Ederson, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Pierres, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez (Jesus 72), Sterling

Submarines: Steffen, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle, Bernabe

Liverpool:Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson (Tsimikas 85), Thiago (Shaqiri 68), Wijnaldum, Jones (Milner 68), Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Submarines: Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kabak, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Neco Williams.

STAT AREA

City have now won 10 consecutive Premier League games.

We are 21 unbeaten games in all competitions (5 conceded at that time) and have been (last defeat on November 21 against Spurs.

City have now won 14 games in all competitions (4 conceded at that time) and we are up for four trophies.

Raheem Sterling is just the third player to score over 100 goals in all competitions under Pep Guardiola in his senior managerial career, behind Lionel Messi (211) and Sergio Agero (120). Century.

It was our first win at Anfield since 2003.

PEP REACTION

“What was important was the three points – of course I’m so proud of the guys who broke a long-lasting record, which shows how hard it is and I hope next time we can do a similar performance with people here.

“Anfield with no one is completely different because I could imagine being at 1-1 and how different the influence would be on their players.

“But we responded so well, no one backed down, everyone stepped forward with a huge personality. Raheem Sterling had an amazing game, like last season, but a phenomenal performance.

“And the engagement of the guys in the stands who haven’t played to support their teammates. Three points and I’m grateful for this victory, but tomorrow with their feet on the ground and we think about Swansea.”

What this means…

City are five points clear at the top with one game underway against second-placed United.

We extended our lead over champions Liverpool to 10 points and played one game less.

And after?

The city returns to the Wembley Trail on Wednesday with a trip to Swansea on the 5th round of the FA Cup (kick off at 5:30 p.m.).

Then it’s back to the Premier League as we host Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday (kick off at 5.30pm).