Fashion
Comfort rather than fashion: what students wear at Zoom University
By Kristen Hunt
Editor
During a completely distant fall semester, college students had to adjust to a new way of learning. Everything, including fashion, has been affected by the reality of Zoom. With no face-to-face classes, the thought of dressing up to attend classes online seems strange to some students.
You should be comfortable in what you wear considering we’re in a pandemic and forced to take classes virtually, said Katie Kline, a freshman psychology student.
It doesn’t matter if the students chose to comply with college restrictions Spring Flex Plan and live on campus or attend classes from the comfort of their own home, Zoom calls are inevitable for students, as the majority of courses offered by the College are conducted remotely only. Whether through virtual lectures, club meetings or events in Greek life, students will once again have to experience the reality of spending a lot of time on the computer.
Spending hours in front of the computer and listening to a Zoom lecture is just not making fashion a big priority this semester.
While most students want to chat with teachers in person, mingle with their best friends in the dining room, or study in the library, many attend virtual office hours, making the most of virtual club meetings and sending emails to teachers about WiFi issues.
For me, it’s not a huge priority to dress smart for online classes, so I usually wear casual clothes, said first-year nursing major Kaitlyn Ann Mendoza, attacking the day. A relaxed sweater and jogging pants is my favorite look.
Mendoza chooses to dress comfortably because her math and science lessons don’t require a lot of camera time, but she thinks it’s important to mix both comfort and personal style in order to create Zoom outfits that enhance trust.
I feel like dressing for the occasion, but most of the time I go with jogging pants and I’m comfortable because that’s what I’m most confident in, a Kline said.
Before college went virtual, putting together outfits was a way for students to have fun and express themselves through personal style. Whether it was throwing on one-of-a-kind jeans, a professional shirt, or a simple college accessory, the students were excited to showcase the fashion. Now they are starting to see fashion as an instrument of their classroom performance.
For more serious online meetings, I would go for a more professional look, but if it’s just a regular class where my teacher doesn’t really care, then I’m wearing what’s comfortable, Kline said. When I’m comfortable, I tend to pay more attention.
Angeles Melesio, a graduate student in the Colleges’ five-year Urban Primary Education program, has plenty to do this semester. With the task of teaching students in addition to his regular schedule, Melesio understands the equal importance of presentation and comfort.
My main priority is comfort because spending all day sitting at a desk is not at all ideal or comfortable, Melesio said. So, for me, it’s important to wear something that makes me feel good while I’m in class or teaching the students. I mostly wear sweatshirts or loungewear when I’m in class.
For fashion enthusiast, sophomore accounting student Christina Farah, losing the ability to do anything with new styles is disappointing. However, comfort always remains a priority.
I love fashion! Outside of Zoom, I like to follow trends. Denim jeans, with ankle boots and a leather jacket is my favorite fit! Farah said. But on a typical Zoom Line day, I like to wear leggings with a hoodie.
Despite the heartbreaking lack of fashion in college, what is of the utmost importance is that students do whatever they can to stay happy and healthy during these times, even if it means wearing stockings. of pajamas in class.
I believe if you are comfortable and confident in what you wear for online classes, and what you wear is not a distraction for yourself or for others, Kline said. It doesn’t matter what you are wearing.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]