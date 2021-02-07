Comfort rather than fashion: what students wear at Zoom University

By Kristen Hunt

During a completely distant fall semester, college students had to adjust to a new way of learning. Everything, including fashion, has been affected by the reality of Zoom. With no face-to-face classes, the thought of dressing up to attend classes online seems strange to some students.

You should be comfortable in what you wear considering we’re in a pandemic and forced to take classes virtually, said Katie Kline, a freshman psychology student.

It doesn’t matter if the students chose to comply with college restrictions Spring Flex Plan and live on campus or attend classes from the comfort of their own home, Zoom calls are inevitable for students, as the majority of courses offered by the College are conducted remotely only. Whether through virtual lectures, club meetings or events in Greek life, students will once again have to experience the reality of spending a lot of time on the computer.

Spending hours in front of the computer and listening to a Zoom lecture is just not making fashion a big priority this semester.

While most students want to chat with teachers in person, mingle with their best friends in the dining room, or study in the library, many attend virtual office hours, making the most of virtual club meetings and sending emails to teachers about WiFi issues.

For me, it’s not a huge priority to dress smart for online classes, so I usually wear casual clothes, said first-year nursing major Kaitlyn Ann Mendoza, attacking the day. A relaxed sweater and jogging pants is my favorite look.

Mendoza chooses to dress comfortably because her math and science lessons don’t require a lot of camera time, but she thinks it’s important to mix both comfort and personal style in order to create Zoom outfits that enhance trust.

I feel like dressing for the occasion, but most of the time I go with jogging pants and I’m comfortable because that’s what I’m most confident in, a Kline said.

Before college went virtual, putting together outfits was a way for students to have fun and express themselves through personal style. Whether it was throwing on one-of-a-kind jeans, a professional shirt, or a simple college accessory, the students were excited to showcase the fashion. Now they are starting to see fashion as an instrument of their classroom performance.

For more serious online meetings, I would go for a more professional look, but if it’s just a regular class where my teacher doesn’t really care, then I’m wearing what’s comfortable, Kline said. When I’m comfortable, I tend to pay more attention.

Angeles Melesio, a graduate student in the Colleges’ five-year Urban Primary Education program, has plenty to do this semester. With the task of teaching students in addition to his regular schedule, Melesio understands the equal importance of presentation and comfort.

My main priority is comfort because spending all day sitting at a desk is not at all ideal or comfortable, Melesio said. So, for me, it’s important to wear something that makes me feel good while I’m in class or teaching the students. I mostly wear sweatshirts or loungewear when I’m in class.

For fashion enthusiast, sophomore accounting student Christina Farah, losing the ability to do anything with new styles is disappointing. However, comfort always remains a priority.



I love fashion! Outside of Zoom, I like to follow trends. Denim jeans, with ankle boots and a leather jacket is my favorite fit! Farah said. But on a typical Zoom Line day, I like to wear leggings with a hoodie.

Despite the heartbreaking lack of fashion in college, what is of the utmost importance is that students do whatever they can to stay happy and healthy during these times, even if it means wearing stockings. of pajamas in class.

I believe if you are comfortable and confident in what you wear for online classes, and what you wear is not a distraction for yourself or for others, Kline said. It doesn’t matter what you are wearing.

