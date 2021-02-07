Guardiola is proud of City’s ‘phenomenal performance’





Pep Guardiola has praised his players after defending Premier League champions Manchester City were dismantled Liverpool at Anfield.

Match report City thrash Liverpool to end Anfield Jinx in style

Ilkay Gundogan nabbed a brace after missing a penalty kick in the first half, with Raheem Sterling and man of the match Phil Foden completing the scoring as City claimed a magnificent 4-1 triumph for our first win for the Reds since 2003. CITY + | SIGN UP TO WATCH EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Mohamed Salah’s penalty canceled Gundogans’ opener, but two mistakes by goalkeeper Alisson gave the visitors a second and third in a row. Guardiola was delighted to end Citys’ 18-year winless streak at Anfield categorically – and was particularly impressed with his players’ bold approach against Jurgen Klopps’ men. What was important were the three points, the manager said afterwards. Of course I’m so proud of the guys who broke a long-lasting record that shows how hard it is and I hope next time we can do a similar performance with people here. A field with no one is completely different because I could imagine being at 1-1 and how different the influence would be on their players. But we responded so well, no one backed down, everyone stepped forward with a huge personality. Raheem Sterling had an incredible game, like last season, but a phenomenal performance. The engagement of the guys in the stands who have not played supporting their teammates. Three points and I am grateful for this victory, but tomorrow, my feet on the ground and we think of Swansea. Men’s team Foden praises City for courage after Anfield win

City did the damage in a remarkable 10 minutes in the second half as Alisson misplaced two assists, which saw Gundogan score his second and Sterling to come home in the third, before Foden struck in a fourth. brilliant to crown a magnificent individual demonstration. There was so much to enjoy in the teams’ performances, but Guardiola was very impressed with the way his team reacted to the disappointment of entering the level at half-time after Gundogan threw a kick. in the first half over the bar. I didn’t say anything during the break, explained the boss. The players made the decision themselves and they handled the situation themselves and the players in the middle were fantastic. MAN CITY OFFICIAL PODCAST REGISTRATION “Especially when you react to missing a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield. We missed one here three years ago in the 88th minute when Riyadh [Mahrez] did not score, then Kevin [De Bruyne] at home and today Gundo, so again it was hard on us mentally. At half-time we didn’t say a thing about the missed penalty, we just had to better control their movements Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are so dangerous – and afterwards the quality of the players made the difference. CITYZENS: QUIZ – POST-MATCH QUIZ: LIVERPOOL V CITY

