



TikTok: Courtesy of @bretmanrock Hello, female dog! If you follow Bretman Da Baddest Rock on Instagram, you know this is how the Filipino-American social media star greets her followers every morning on her stories. Based in Oahu, Hawaii, the 22-year-old creator has over 15 million fans who listen to his consistent daily content, where every day is a fun adventure. Maybe today the hell post beauty tutorial, or a TikTok of him skateboarding or drive around in his golf cart. Either way, Bretman has a bold fashion look to go with it, and is always sure to dress like a villain, which he defines as wearing whatever the f ** k. [you] want, no matter what others think. It’s all about trust. He is, the meanest, after all. His statement style is still present on his TikTok page, where has more than 8 million fans. There, Bretman amplifies the looks, where hell displays a TikTok brewing a Dior house coat, or wear a Chanel scarf with a matching double C pin. Some days he camo shirts and a bandana; other days rock hell a creased skirt in full glamor. It lets you guess. After all, no one has become famous for TikTok by playing it safe. TikTok: Courtesy of @bretmanrock Killer style aside, Bretman is a social media personality in the truest sense of the word. Candid and unfiltered, he has shared much of his daily life with his subscribers since he rose to YouTube fame as a teenager. And now Bretman is also allowing viewers to enter via a new MTV Reality TV Show thats first monday. The series will follow Bretman as he navigates his daily life of vlogging, new business ventures, and, naturally, drama among family and friends. It will show another side of him, he said Vogue. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we caught up with Bretman below to talk about his TikTok style, his current wardrobe, and what we can expect from his new show.







