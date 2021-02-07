The presenter of Dancing on Ice 2021 amazes in a long dress on Instagram »TechnoCodex





Holly Willoughby, 39, shared her search for tonight’s episode with her fans. The presenter donned a full-length ice blue dress for Dancing On Ice. The off-the-shoulder bathrobe is by British luxury female model Safiyaa. The host sported winged eyeliner and a smoky eye with bronze eyeshadow sprinkling her lids. She wore a nude lipstick on her lips. Her hair was again tied back with loose strands framing her face. Holly captioned the Instagram submission: “Tonight on @dancingonice her dance week… Tango, ballet, not fast all on ice… and a super special performance by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean… my favorite! … See you on @itv at 6 pm… ” DON’T MISS As always, fans have raved about her look. “It’s amazing as always,” wrote one. “I look gorgeous Holls,” said another. In last week’s Dancing on Ice episode, Holly appeared equally glamorous. The ITV host was wowed with an amazing floor-length black dress with short sleeves and a lovely damask print. The beautiful dress was designed by Costarellos, a fashion house launched in 1998, which also offers a bridal assortment. She was accompanied by jewelry from Stephen Webster Jewelery, a formidable model of high-end British jewelry known for his “traditional craftsmanship”. Holly’s shoes, which cannot be seen in the image, are by Sophia Webster, a designer she has worn in the past. Holly also provided subscribers with an enlarged photo to indicate her glamorous, yet easy, makeup created by Patsy ONeill. She appeared breathtaking with an easy winged black eyeliner and a pink lip that allowed the assertion dress to shine. This was highlighted by Hollys’ signature lob hairstyle, which tonight was styled in smooth, delicate waves by hairstylist Ciler Peksah. Holly informed her seven million Instagram followers in a forward post: It’s Sunday time for @dancingonice to see you on @itv at 6pm. It’s very glamorous as we go to musicals tonight, and we missed them! The week before, Holly wore a spectacular floor-length white dress with a bardot neckline and a bodycon match. The dress was from Halfpenny London, which is one of the UK’s leading luxury bridal wear manufacturers, based by Kate Halfpenny. FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS Read the original article here







