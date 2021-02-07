Beychella Kamala Harris Fashion The Meaning of Uniforms in Black Culture

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé Knowles said her whole life has been shaped by her blackness.

The singer-songwriter and her famous younger sister, Solange, grew up in the shadow of historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. She watched the Battle of the Bands as a child at Prairie View A&M University and sat in the stands in amazement. Although Knowles was catapulted to star power as a teenager, she said if her life had turned out any differently, she would have witnessed it. But alas, the divine powers had another way for the overall sensation.

In 2018, Knowles became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – arguably one of the biggest events in the world. The two-hour set wasn’t just a concert; it was a radical turning point in the history of performance, creating a social effect that touched fashion, internet memes, the Grammys, and Netflix.

The music was good, but let’s face it, we’re here for fashion. The costumes for Beychella’s majorettes dancers, stick twirlers, steppers, drums, and false brotherhood promises were all made by Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain. Rousteing is one of the first black creative fashion directors to run a large French heritage house, a key point in Knowles’ book as a longtime collaborator. For the star, every detail has been calculated down to a science. The Houston native knew even before taking the stage that the event would change history.

“I wanted a black orchestra. I wanted the steppers. I needed different characters, I didn’t want us all to do the same thing”, she said inside herself. Back home Netflix documentary. “And the amount of loot is simply limitless.”

Beychella’s Bzzz Drums are a tribute to the core musicians of HBCU bands. The collective secured a spot on the Homecoming Live album with snares, cymbals, quads and a base playing an important role in Knowles’ celebratory performance. Getty Images

Knowles made a deliberate choice in centering the Black College experience during her 2018 performance. For many in the crowd, it was the first time they had seen something like this. Beychella was a huge leap forward for culture, but it didn’t start there.

Historically, black colleges and universities – or HBCUs – are a collection of academic institutions across the country that started out in the shadow of segregation. Founded in 1837, the current 107 schools offered a chance for higher education at a time when so many black Americans were barred from entering established colleges, now called the PWIs – predominantly white institutions. Not only have HBCUs fostered academic excellence, but they also provided a rich cultural sanctuary for black students to thrive without fear of social repercussions.

For years, black actors, politicians, filmmakers, poets, and celebrities have spoken about their black college experiences that shaped their creative process. Famous Morehouse College graduate director Spike Lee put HBCU life at the forefront when premiering his 1988 film School Daze.

Lee’s love letter to the academic institutions that anchor him is more than great beats and iconic cinematography. Too much, School Daze was the first accurate depiction of life in an HBCU, created for blacks, by blacks. The film’s celebrations highlight a vibrant and breathing community created amid black college students, from the weekend back to the Divine Nine.

The weeklong celebration isn’t limited to the movies, however. Coming home is an integral part of HBCU culture with alumni, faculty and students coming together for barbecues and drumming. There are steppers, strollers and Greek sisters stealing the show. You might even see Kanye West when you get home from Howard University, who knows? As much as we love Ms. Carter, Beychella pales in comparison to the sugary glee that emanates from these intimate occasions.

School DazeThe main characters of the fraternity – the members of the fictional Gamma Phi Gamma fraternity – are a representation of the fraternity born out of the HBCU. The Pan-Hellenic National Council, a collection of black Greek fraternities and sororities, occupies a central place in the universities of the country after being founded in the 1930s. Known as the Divine Nine, these organizations act as a counterpart to life. traditional white Greek, often criticized for its racist and elitist past.

The Divine Nine wear their pride on their sleeves – literally. What Lilly Pulitzer represents to the white sororities of the South are the satin varsity jackets of the Kappas and Ques of Howard University, one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country. The letters are worn with absolute respect, the founders’ colors often coordinated to match the best monochrome fit. New fraternity and sorority members are presented to the public in synchronized lines wearing elaborate costumes after weeks of training during Estates season. In the Greek life of HBCU, identities revolve around uplifting each other. The uniforms, both assumed and acquired, unite the lives of black Greeks and the surrounding academic families in search of a shared and joyful identity.

But what is a uniform? The term is more than just a gingham print skirt and a blazer that fictional schoolgirls wear on the streets of Manhattan. Since the dawn of time, collective clothing identifiers have been used to unify people of economic status, military rank or social group. This is not to make wearers feel like exact clones of each other, but rather to revel in the shared experiences that define their lives. In the United States, the idea of ​​self-identity has been instilled in us from birth. Who wants to be basic? Not us. So why would we gladly put on something dull that everyone is wearing?

It’s simple: we often want to be part of something bigger.

The principle of collectivism, favoring a group as a whole over the needs of individuals, pushes us to be better. While we can moan as we pull on an inexpensive polo shirt and a pair of slacks on our way to work, the marker cements our place in this world. For some, knowing that a group of people is standing by our side is comforting. The shared experiences and backgrounds become a safe space for those who have not had another opportunity to thrive. For the black men and women of the Divine Nine, stitched letter jackets and Greek letters are not just something to put in your Instagram bio. It means much more. For those communities often closed to the side since the beginning of academia, proudly wearing their blackness on their sleeves is something to celebrate.

At the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris wore her signature beads and Chuck conversed on the steps of the Capitol building to honor her Alpha Kappa roots Alpha, Inc. The necklace, created by Puerto Rican designer Wildredo Rosado , is a reminder to the founding members of the AKA – often referred to as the organization’s Twenty Pearls. “The family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha,” Harris said of her ties to the organization at the 2020 Democratic National Convention – she joined the founding section of Alpha Alpha at Howard University in 1986. US Congresswoman Terri Sewell sat in the stands next to Harris, proudly displaying her pink and green AKA-inspired personal protective equipment. Sewell is a member of the Zeta Eta Omega Chapter in Selma, Alabama.

Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2019 Alpha Kappa, Inc. Sorority Gala. Vice President Harris was an AKA Fellow at Howard University in 1986 Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell has arrived on Capitol Hill, picking up her AKA roots with her dazzled salmon pink and apple green PPE. Kevin lamarque

While we didn’t see any greens and pinks on Harris Live that morning, we saw AKA’s signature colors light up newsstands everywhere – the Veep was the star of January’s cover. Vogue. The now iconic image, taken by young fashion photographer Tyler Mitchel, framed Harris in hanging pink and green sheets, a subtle nod to the Alpha chapter of his alma mater. “To me, their colors conjure up images of black women standing together,” Mitchel said. “[United] in brotherhood through time, affirming each other.

More than a uniform, the patterns and symbols proudly worn by Divine Nine and HBCU alumni stand out for their distinction. The power that exists in solidarity cannot be overlooked as the nation grapples with its inequitable past.

While Beychella may have put the black academic experience at the forefront of the conversation, that doesn’t mean she didn’t exist until her performance at Coachella in 2018. The HBCU experience Instagram pages, like Watch the Yard, document today’s pioneers at the Pan-Hellenic National Council and student street icons. With a rich and vibrant history, the legacy of the HBCUs and Divine Nines continues to shape the country’s fashion conversations.