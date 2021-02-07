Princess Diana’s second wedding dress has been missing for years





Even by royal wedding standards, Princess Diana’s wedding dress is iconic. The dress was designed for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles by Elizabeth and David Emanuel and the designers took great care to keep the dress design a secret. In interviews over the years, Elizabeth Emanuel has revealed that she and David actually designed a second secret wedding dress as a backup if the first drawing was leaked, but the second dress was missing years ago. Princess Diana’s wedding dress is obviously iconic, even now, nearly 40 years after her lavish royal wedding to Prince Charles. In 1981, Diana’s wedding dress designers Elizabeth and David Emanuel knew how coveted an advanced look at the dress would be and, according to a report from The mirror, the pair went to great lengths to keep the design completely hidden until the big day, including destroying their sketches of the dress immediately after showing them to Diana. “At the time we wanted to be absolutely sure the dress was a surprise,” Elizabeth said. People in 2011 of the secret dress. “If the secret to the real dress had been revealed, it’s possible that Diana would have actually worn it. But the Emanuels’ dedication to giving Diana a big eye-opener didn’t end there. They actually worked on a secret second wedding dress to have as a backup, just in case their design for the first dress came out before the royal wedding. The dress was such a secret, in fact, that not even the royal family knew it. Princess Diana ArchivesGetty Images “At the time, we wanted to be absolutely sure the dress was a surprise,” Elizabeth added in the People interview. “We haven’t tried it on Diana. We never even discussed it. We wanted to make sure we had something there; it was for our own peace of mind, really. Don’t really hope seeing the second secret dress though. According to The mirror, Elizabeth revealed in another interview, with the Daily mail, that she and David never finished the second dress – and has been missing ever since. “We just didn’t have time to do it in its entirety, so none of the embroidery or finishing was done,” she explained. “I don’t know if we sold it or put it in stock. It was such a busy time. I’m sure it will end up in a bag one day! Kayleigh roberts

Donor

Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from real royalty like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos