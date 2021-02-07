The Dow Science building looks like a pandemic scene. Walking past someone else means as little contact as possible. Inevitably, they tend to the opposite wall to the one you are closest to to do the same out of respect. Empty classrooms dot the hallways, all ending in doors littered with signage MASK REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.

At Kendall Hall, the difference is striking. Students and teachers roam the rooms without masks and in complete privacy. Dozens of heartwarming smiles unseen in such numbers since March of last year heat up the atmosphere and invite students to unmask themselves. Just 300 yards from Dow, a short stroll through the crisp January air, everything and everyone seems at peace and harmony. There is no pandemic here.

Together?

Hillsdale pushes us to do what we think is right, said junior Chloe Kersey, a self-proclaimed mask wearer. The problem is that right now different people think different things are good. On campus, we tend to agree on what is right and righteous. Right now we’re not doing it, and it’s so hard, dividing, heartbreaking and unlike what used to be.

When it comes to higher education, Hillsdale emphasizes its community. Students enter first year and embark on a four-year program that includes two years of grueling foundation classes to cultivate and maintain that exact sense. Given how close to community and how close, why do students and faculty act so differently when it comes to masks? Last semester, I conducted several interviews for a mask cultures research project trying to answer this question.

Masks at Hillsdale presents an interesting cultural case study for several reasons. First, masks are a new cultural object that quickly subsumed everyday life less than a year ago. Hillsdale also decided to run in-person classes, unlike many colleges. As a result, different subsets of students and faculty produced very different perspectives with their academic peers. Third, people experience masks almost exclusively in collective contexts, which means that group identities and social pressures reign supreme.

In general, the differences between student groups and the specific cultures in their respective buildings were true. Science students appreciated the requirements for masks as a practical tool to combat the spread of COVID-19. They saw this in a positive light, saying that the right thing to do often informed by Christian morals and ethics was to wear the mask, however heavy it might be.

Politics students, on the other hand, tended to reject masks. They had a strongly negative view of masks, characterizing them as well as their demand as a political symbol, a despotic governmental imposition on liberty and liberty.

Senior Emma Cummins best characterized this understanding in her October 2019 editorial. Resist Masktopia when she quoted Peter Hitchens. Face masks turn us into speechless submissives, he says, and it’s not science that forces us to wear them. His politics. In conclusion, Cummins wrote, the wearing of a mask is a symbol of peoples’ dying desire for true freedom.

One would expect one of these views to resolve or disappear as the other wins. However, after interviews with more students at the start of this semester, none of the cultural nuances have disappeared. Instead, they synthesized dialectically and became more neutral. In classic American fashion, masks have become hyper-individualized. Whether you choose to wear a mask is now a personal decision.

Sophomore Dylan Palmer first saw face masks at an airport, returning home for spring break. At the time, I just thought it was silly, he says. I still think it’s okay to wear a mask, I don’t personally think it’s that important to do so.

Pandemics present a troubling social problem for individualistic cultures. Diseases spread and prevail in large, dense groups. Prevention efforts focus on collective action and reducing the overall spread through uniform community protocols. Masks, for example, are primarily used to prevent sick people from coughing up COVID-19, rather than to protect the person wearing one.

People who have health issues or are really old should wear a mask, Palmer said. I know a lot of times people say the mask is more for not diffusing it to other people rather than getting it yourself, but I guess there has to be some level of protection.

The Palmers’ main problem with a mask is political. I feel like people shouldn’t have to wear a mask, he said. There shouldn’t be any mask orders. Public places should not force people to wear masks and kick them out of stores.

Palmer, however, still thinks it’s safe to wear a mask at the right time. In general, students said that wearing a mask can help protect yourself, but you should not force it on others. On the other hand, in particularly dangerous situations, such as in the presence of an at-risk or elderly person, students who harbored anti-mask feelings said they could put their arms down and mask themselves.

Junior Kamdyn Shaeffer said he doesn’t mind wearing a mask where it’s needed. During the last semester of WHIP, Shaeffer and his friends politely obeyed DC’s mask warrants. I’ve always been totally relaxed everywhere I go, just doing it, he says. I’ll do it to get in. I don’t really care about making a stench. If people want me to do it, I’ll do it just to respect them.

As a political scholar, Shaeffer said he’s been through both extremes when it comes to strong opinions on masks. He noticed two different types of political students. Like him, many don’t care much for masks and tend to focus on political theory. Others are very stubborn and soak up the daily cycle of news and politics.

Senior official Logan Pentecost, another great politician, said he believed the masked debates were a symptom of political division. This is a sign of the growing polarization of our society, he said. You have to choose your team and whatever your team says to do is right. The Republican team decided the masking was wrong, and the Democratic team decided if you don’t mask you are evil.

Epistemic cultures

The trench that divides the outlook on the masks is troublingly deep and may never be resolved. In cultural studies, academics use a concept called epistemic cultures to describe immeasurable differences like these.

According to sociologist Karin Knorr-Cetina, different disciplines maintain different methods, tools, modes of reasoning, types of qualifying evidence and specific practices that unite empirical and theoretical spaces. Individuals in specific fields, with different backgrounds and tools to work with, attach different meanings to objects depending on what they know.

A politician interprets masks through what he knows according to political epistemology: masks are bad because they are imposed and unduly demanded by the state. Scientist interprets masks through scientific epistemology: Masks are good because they are effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Cummins article sparked serious debate, eliciting at least two responses in The Collegian and inspiring many conversations across campus. Who is right? No one; no prospect is good or bad. The debate consists of two different conceptions of masks which, at a fundamental level, do not relate. A mask and its state-backed requirement can be a tyrannical imposition while at the same time serving as a scientifically effective tool to save lives and prevent disease. At the same time, the masks could not be either.

Palmer said he attributed people’s decisions to wear a mask more to social factors than to reason and logical decision-making. Young people, he observed, will not wear masks if it is clear that the people around them do not care. Often wearing a mask is just a social stigma. It is much more on the social aspect than on the disease.

Junior Psychology student Jade Juniper agreed with Palmer that masks and attitudes are a social product. In classes where a few people take off their masks, I see other people following, she says. Or if the first people come into the classroom and the teachers wear a mask, everyone puts on the mask. It’s not really about what people believe, it’s about what other people do.

Although she is mistaken on which side to wear a mask, Kersey said she sees both sides. It can be easy as a student wearing a mask to look at the students who don’t and walk away, well they don’t care about my life or my livelihood but I don’t know if it’s true, she said. It can also be easy for a student who is not wearing a mask to accuse us of reporting virtue.

Kersey understood something important. Each person, whatever their specific interpretation, believes that they are promoting the public good. I don’t think anyone on campus has any malicious intent, she said. I don’t believe students who don’t want to wear masks do so out of hatred or meanness. But I also don’t think students who choose to wear a mask do so because of virtue signage.

A little charity and good faith can go a long way.