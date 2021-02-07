



In an effort to democratize fashion and make luxury clothing accessible to everyone, fashion designer Payal Singhal collaborated with Delhi-based ethno-fusion brand Indya to launch an affordable summer party capsule collection. We spoke to Singhal and Tanvi Malik, co-founder of Indya, to learn more about the collaboration, the collection, and the design philosophy behind it. Read on: How did the collaboration go? Payal: Our effort has always been to be a comprehensive label that offers something for everyone at all prices. We wanted to create a collection that makes the Payal Singhal signature more accessible and attainable, and for that, Indya created the perfect brand to work with. Tanvi: Indya’s design philosophy has always been centered around the multitasking millennial woman who wants her second-hand wardrobe to be not only glamorous, but also modern, affordable, functional, and hassle-free in style. We have always strived to break the cultural code and make extremely utilitarian and flattering clothing for women in all of their beautiful shapes and sizes. Payal’s designs reflect exactly the same values. While it has strong signatures and a unique design language, it also has a modern, fusing sensibility that could be built into our own design DNA to make it relevant to our Gen Z and Millennial audience. Collaboration with Payal is another step in our effort to democratize fashion and introduce our audience to products and designers that might not otherwise be available to them. Tell us about the design process and what you had in mind when designing the collection? Payal: We wanted to create a collection for the new age bridesmaid. In this new party wear line, you’ll see a modern Indian sensibility and a bohemian touch paired with playful elegance and current designs. Describe the collection in three words Payal: Fresh, flattering and versatile Who do you see wearing this collection? Tanvi: All the girls who are looking for an unusual look this festive season. With its simple and experimental silhouettes, playful embellishments and bold prints, this collection is for all women looking for glamor and comfort, all wrapped up. Your advice to the 2021 bride and what to keep in mind when buying her bridal outfit and trousseau? Payal: The bride of 2021 should go for something that makes her look beautiful on her big day and something grand but appropriate for an intimate wedding, so it needs to be elegant and understated at the same time. Plus, I’ve always insisted on investing in a piece that has great reuse value and that’s how I conceptualize my designs too. How do you think the pandemic has changed design philosophy and trends? Payal: This made us rethink our product offerings and we launched a line of masks that was the need of the hour. We have also introduced Loungewear and Athleisure options to meet the demand for comfortable yet fashionable options to wear at home.

