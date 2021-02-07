Lana Del Rey shares images teasing new song White Dress

Lana del rey shared two new images on her Instagram page, teasing a new song called White Dress.

The track will be the first song on the upcoming album by musicians Chemtrails Over The Country Club, due out next month.

Del Rey first shared a photo of a woman rollerblading in a white dress with the words It Made Me Feel Like A God written in pink below.

The second image featured the same woman with white angel wings on the landscape behind her. This image had the song title, White Dress, written in pink below. See the two images below now.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club has been repeatedly delayed from its scheduled September 2020 release date, but will finally arrive on March 19.

The tracklist of the recording is as follows:

White dress

Chemtrails on the Country Club

Tulsa Jesus Freak

Let me love you like a woman

The heart that is in Desert

Dark but just a game

All those who wander are not lost

Yosemite

Break slowly

Dance till we die

Free

So far, Del Rey has shared two songs from the Let Me Love You Like A Woman album and the title track. The latter was released in January and features the star’s vocals: I don’t care what they think / Drag racing my little sports car / I’m not bothered or unhappy / I’m fine.

Around the release of the tracks, the musician brought up the state of America in an interview with Annie Mac of BBC Radio 1. Del Rey called the then outgoing president Donald trump a reflection of our world’s biggest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism.