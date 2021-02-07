Review: BTwin Certified Men’s Reversible Sleeveless Vest with PPE 500 Visibility





The B’Twin Visibility PPE 500 Men’s Reversible Sleeveless Vest is for commuters who want to stay tempered and visible while riding, while still being discreet and subtle when without bicycle. It is not waterproof but will repel light to moderate showers, and is surprisingly effective and fluff free worn over winter jerseys during extremely cold training runs. The … well, let’s call it the Reversible Vest 500 has an outer layer designed to repel the wind, a mid-weight padded inner section for warmth and an open mesh back for cooling. The fit is cycling specific meaning longer in the back and high around the neck. > Find your nearest dealer here The details are surprisingly good as well. The retroreflective strip meets EN1150 for day and night visibility and provides 360 degree coverage. There are three zipped pockets: one chest pocket on the fluoro side and two hip pockets on the black side. Conveniently proportioned zipper labels mean these and the main zipper can be easily operated in the gloves. Tested in predominantly cold and humid conditions (1-10 ° C), the 500 is found to be light enough to go unnoticed, while adding welcome warmth that a laminated shell type vest cannot. Going down descents over 25mph I could feel the winds blowing over me, but they never pierced the vest or caused an annoying, power-robbing float. It’s not waterproof, but a light, lingering drizzle doesn’t impress much for 90 minutes. Moderate rain or sleet takes about an hour to pass seriously and dries relatively quickly. The perforated back helps here. B’Twin says it can be worn under a jacket. Calling their bluff, I whipped a dhb Flashlight Force waterproof jacket over the top for a very soggy blast, and although I had to loosen up the jacket’s drawstring closures for a less fitted fit, the pairing did work out. discreet effect. In terms of visibility, the claim of 50 meters seems fair. In the dark of the morning, or in the middle of the night, most of the approaching vehicles appear to be standing out a little further away and from all angles. This is not a patch on a design like the Proviz Reflect360 Plus, but still very practical. I spent the first 200 miles of the trial period on my fixed gear winter trainer without guards to see how the fabric repelled mud splatters. This adventure made less of an impression than I expected and was easily brushed aside with a damp rag between Zanussi’s turns. Value At 39.99, it’s a third cheaper than the Proviz Reflect360 Plus vest (59.99), which has no padding but has superior retroreflective technology and better waterproofing. The Reversible Insulated Madison Isoler Jacket for Men is arguably a closer competitor, as it’s reversible, but it’s even more at 79.99. The Lomo thermal cycling vest is a cheaper option at just 21 and very proficient on the bike, but it’s stealth black with retro-reflective details, so it lacks the presence of the B’Twin. Summary While less water repellent (and actually pliable) than some more traditional cycling vests, the Visibility PPE 500 Men’s B’Twin Certified Reversible Sleeveless Vest is more than an option for short journeys and is great value for money. . Verdict Inexpensive vest with nice touches and wider horizons than commutes If you are thinking of purchasing this product with a cash back offer, why not use road.cc Back to top Cashback and get better cashback while helping support your favorite independent cycling website Brand and model: BTWIN Men’s 500 Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gillet Tell us what the product is for B’Twin says: “If you regularly ride around town, protect yourself from the cold and wind while being visible day and night. Compatible with a raincoat. Be seen on your bike by day with the neon colors and night thanks to the reflective bands. This vest is reversible, turn it over to be discreet and elegant once arrived. “ Tell us more about the technical aspects of the product? B’Twin says: Be visible from 360 both day (neon) and night (reflective). EN1150 certified. This urban cycling PPE vest, certified to EN1150, is available in a fluorescent color approved for daytime visibility and has reflective stripes for nighttime visibility. The reflective parts have been positioned according to the constraints of cycling (leaning forward, carrying a backpack, etc.) to guarantee 360 ​​° visibility at night up to 50 m away in case of grip. charge by the headlights of cars. THERMAL PROPERTIES This vest was designed for city cyclists who ride in cool weather. Remember, you will feel even fresher on an electric bike. This vest is made up of 2 parts: the front part is made of windproof fabric to protect your chest and neck (magnet on the neck) from cool breezes while you are cycling, while the padded areas keep you warm. The back has an open mesh to let sweat escape and help you dry off faster while you exercise. SHAPE DESIGNED FOR CYCLISTS This vest is designed for the position you find yourself in when riding a bike. Its shape covers the lower back and neck (thanks to a magnetic collar) during cycling, providing excellent protection. It has two hand pockets (non-neon side) and a chest pocket (neon side) to carry your phone. The pockets are zipped for added security. COMPATIBILITY This vest can be worn under an urban cycling rain jacket or a poncho for even more protection against cold and humidity. Adapt your kit to the weather and the intensity of your pedaling to stay comfortable all year round. GUARANTEE 2 years Rate the product for build quality: 7/10 You feel well done and the two-year warranty inspires more confidence. Rate the product for its performance: 8/10 Does everything it promises and to a high standard. Rate the product for its durability: 8/10 Rate the product for fit: 8/10 Casual enough to accommodate street wear, but close enough for a chilly fit and no flutter worn over winter swimsuits. Evaluate the product for sizing: 9/10 Evaluate the product by weight: 6/10 Heavy compared to the rolled road types, but when turned on it feels a lot lighter than the ladders imply. Rate the product for its comfort: 8/10 The wick / ventilation is surprisingly effective at least up to 11 ° C (the highest temperature during the test). Evaluate the product for its value: 5/10 How easy is the product to maintain? How did he react to washing? Very simple. Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its intended purpose Very good. Tell us what you particularly liked about the product Great fit, impressive wind protection, great presence in low light conditions, competitive prices. Tell us what you didn’t particularly like about the product Nothing. How does the price compare to similar products on the market, including those recently tested on road.cc? At 39.99, it’s a third cheaper than the Proviz Reflect360 Plus vest (59.99), which has no padding but has superior retroreflective technology and better waterproofing. The Madison Isoler Men’s Reversible Insulated Jacket is arguably a closer competitor, but it’s even more at 79.99. The Lomo thermal cycling vest is a cheaper option at just 21 and very proficient on the bike, but it’s stealth black with retro-reflective details, so it lacks the presence of the B’Twin. Did you enjoy using the product? Yes Would you consider purchasing the product? Yes Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cmWeight: 70 kg I usually drive: Rough Stuff Tourer MTB frame based around 4130 UnivegaMy best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including the Cross and Traditional Road I have been driving since: Over 20 yearsI ride: Most daysI would classify myself as: Experimented I regularly do the following types of horseback riding: cyclo cross, commuting, tourism, fixed / single speed, mountain bike,

