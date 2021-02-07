



With red carpets, movie premieres and concerts still on the horizon, an in-person, star-studded event is a rare thing, which may be one of the many reasons why fashion in Joe bidens the inauguration caused such a sensation. For Super Bowl LV, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, stars like The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, HER, and feeling of inauguration Amanda Gorman provided the glamor factor before and after kickoff and Tom brady even found time for a fashion moment before putting on the uniform. Ahead, a look at some of the must-have looks. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church Sullivan and Church have teamed up to perform the national anthem; she wore Area for his moment on the Super Bowl stage, while he wore a Tom Ford jacket. Sullivan made a fashion statement even during rehearsals, wearing a tracksuit that recalled one of the most famous Super Bowl national anthems of all time: HER The Grammy winner was selected to sing America the Beautiful before the match started and wore Brea Stinson’s Custom Stinson Haus with Giuseppe Zanotti Boots. “I’m just going to try and tell myself to have a great time,” she said Entertainment tonight on his preparation for the show. “Honestly, I’m so excited to play the Super Bowl. It’s a huge scene and it doesn’t get bigger, you know?” Miley Cyrus Cyrus dressed as both a footballer and a cheerleader for her pre-show, where she performed in front of 7,500 essential Tampa Bay area workers who were fully vaccinated against COVID. Her outfits were custom designed by Gucci and the entire performance was broadcast on TIC Tac. Tom brady Courtesy of David J. Phillip / Tom Ford The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wore a Tom Ford Sand Herringbone jacket with a navy knit polo shirt and beige twill denim before the game started. Patrick mahomes Not to be outdone, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrived at the game in a full three-piece suit, with a clutch bag, from Richards Bespoke. Her luggage backpack is from Gucci, complete with Oakley sunglasses. Additional reporting by Miles Pope and Kia Goosby. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Cover: The charming Billie Eilish

