Cooper’s Eye on the Left: ‘racist’ designer VP clothing choice catches attention

The ultimate ‘not’ fashion

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has previously received praise for her fashion choices (like no former VP), is being criticized for some of her recent clothing choices.

In recent days, she has been pictured wearing Dolce & Gabbana outfits during the swearing-in of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and during her second COVID-19 vaccination.

While Harris has vowed to make “racial justice” a priority, the Italian fashion house has been accused of racism and being politically incorrect since at least 2007. Among other things, the company has said it was against the idea of ​​gay parents, used earrings with colonial images of black women, enacted a campaign with models wielding knives and suffering from knife wounds, and created social media videos with a woman Chinese woman trying to eat spaghetti, pizza and cannoli with chopsticks.

Vittoria Vignone, who runs the Kamala’s Closet website, suggested the choice was “incredibly sloppy” but felt the vice president was simply unaware of the controversy.

But when you’re in the field of racial justice, isn’t it your business to find out?

‘Someone like me’

Former Secretary of State, Senator and presidential candidate John Kerry continues to intervene with his comments proving he says one thing and does another.

News recently surfaced that the climate czar in the Biden administration traveled by private jet to Iceland as a private citizen in 2019 to accept an environmental award. He received the Arctic Circle Iceberg Sculpture Award for his leadership on climate issues and his “cohesive voice lobbying US authorities to commit to tackling environmental issues.” according to the Icelandic newspaper RUV.

During her stay, Kerry was confronted with Icelandic journalist Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson, who asked her if using a private jet to get around the country was a “green way to travel”.

“If you offset your carbon,” he said, without specifying how he did it, “it’s the only choice for someone like me, who travels the world to win this battle”.

The arrogance of Kerry’s “someone like me” comment was quickly compared to another recent joke in which it suggested that those folks laid off from Keystone pipeline jobs by the Biden administration could “go and make solar panels.” .

The lives of the rich and the critics

Model Chrissy Teigen, who has openly criticized former President Donald Trump, received a dose of her own medication last week when she posted on social media how she felt ripped off when a $ 13,000 bottle of wine did not meet his expectations.

“[O]ne times, ”she wrote on Twitter,“ john [Legend, her singer-husband] and i was in a restaurant and the waiter recommended a good cabernet to me. We received the invoice and it was $ 13,000. HOW TO CASUAL RECOMMEND THIS WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared !!! “

Twitter users immediately called out Teigen, who is said to be worth around $ 75 million, for his hushed words.

“Have you recovered? asked for a poster. “Meanwhile, people here are drowning in debt, losing their homes and cannot afford to see a doctor.

“[O]Once I was forced into an ambulance and continued to foot the bill for the under 10 minute ride to the hospital 4 years later, I arrived where you came from ”, said another.

“A similar thing happened to me,” said a third. “Instacart sent me four bunches of bananas instead of four bananas, and they charged me $ 6.60 instead of $ 0.88. Our lifestyles are so similar.”

Later, Teigen, to his credit, tweeted that “I see your tweets, I understand your jokes, you are so funny, yes you really nailed me.”

We do not cancel

We don’t imagine it was support for country singer Morgan Wallen’s use of a racial slur that caused his songs to populate seven of the top 10 spots on Apple Music last week, but it may have been. -being the idea that he should become a non-person after I do it.

The singer, who returned home after partying with friends, referred to one of his friends with multiple curses and the n —– word. His words were filmed by a neighbor.

As soon as the incident was posted on TMZ, Wallen’s music was removed from Spotify’s Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music’s Today’s County playlist.

The singer said he felt “embarrassed and sorry” for what he said.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said. “There is no excuse for using that kind of language, ever. I sincerely apologize for using that word. I promise to do better.”

His fans obviously accepted his apology and did not want to see him “canceled”, as has been the tradition of the left to do to celebrities in similar situations.