Ciara walks the Super Bowl pitch in a little black dress and blue-bottomed pumps





Ciara is ready for the big game. The singer took to the field ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. On Friday to support her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell wilson, who received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 2020 award. For the occasion, Ciara opted for a little black dress with hardware details and pumps with a blue background. The statement-worthy shoes appear to come from the luxury Italian brand, Loriblu, which is known for its blue colored soles. Learn more about Footwear News The Level Up singer likes to make bold statements when it comes to her personal style. From knee-high boots to stiletto pumps, Ciara is all about the wow factor when it comes to her dress. It's been quite a year for Ciara and the NFL quarterback, who welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, in July. The couple share a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, in addition to their baby boy. Ciara also has a son, Future, 6, with former rapper fiance, Future. In addition to welcoming their son, Ciara and athlete Nike donated one million meals to Seattle's food bank, Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go Meals Up and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America. Despite the pandemic, Ciara continues to be among the celebrities who love to wear high heels and statement-worthy shoes. Among his favorite designers is Gianvito Rossi, to whom she even sat down to discuss her mutual love for high-heeled shoes. A shoe can make or break an outfit, at least I think it can and it gives you such a boost of confidence that you can't even describe, it's a feeling, she told Rossi during from the recorded interview posted on her. Instagram. The story continues The singer and her husband appeared at the NFL Honors Ceremony on Friday in a chic blazer dress. It's no surprise that she opted for a pair of stunning heels. The 4 inch heels are the perfect black shoe to make a statement, even on the walk away. A style similar to the Ciaras heels can be found at Loriblu.com for almost half of its original price. Want more? Click on our gallery of Evolution of the style of ciaras over the years.







