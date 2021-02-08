Odell Beckham Jr Kicks Off Controversial Watch Trend Men Should Pay Attention To





While many people consider the NBA to be America’s most stylish professional sports league, well-heeled NFL players certainly give ballers a run for their money. Case in point: Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is one of the most stylish men in the NFL; a charismatic and always impeccable guy, known for his avant-garde brands like Chrome Hearts and his passion for expensive Nike sneakers, as well as his ability to don a suit like nobody’s business. Like fellow NFL style icon Cam Newton, OBJ walks to the beat of his own drum, an admirable trait that was perfected with his latest fashion flex. Last Friday, OBJ shared a photo of himself on Instagram where you can see a solid gold Richard Mille RM07-01 sitting on his wrist. OBJ has a few “Millies” in their collection – including an RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire valued at over $ 2 million – but this golden ratio might just be the most interesting. Why? Because it’s actually a ladies watch. The RM07-01 stands out among Richard Mille’s extensive collection of premium watches as it is the only one RM has ever made available with a Cuban link bracelet – which we believe attracted OBJ to the model. . Man loves his chains … That such a macho guy like OBJ defies the common prejudices against men wearing ladies’ watches says a lot about where the watch world is heading. First, it proves that men are more and more open-minded about the types of watches they were, and not limited to just a label. Which is a good thing: if you like something wear it, who cares what other people think? RELATED: Soccer Superstar Neymar Jr. Demonstrates Why More Men Should Wear Women’s Shoes Second, it’s emblematic of how the watch fashion cycle is heading towards smaller watches after years of larger sizes of fashionable watches. Watch sizes were much smaller in the 90s – so it’s pretty normal that 90s fashion has seen a renaissance in the last half decade, a 90s taste for watches is returning as well. Speaking of the NFL, Super Bowl LV is in full swing right now with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling it out on the Buc field in Florida. ABC News runs a live blog if you can’t access a TV. Read more







