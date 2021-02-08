Old St. Augustine Jail held notorious prisoners in St. Johns County

St. Augustine Record USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor’s Note: The following article was first published on June 15, 2015, as part of The Record’s “Where History Lives” series where every Monday we give readers a glimpse into the historical past of the region.

From housing the county’s notorious prisoners to becoming a tourist destination, the Authentic Old Jail Tourist Attraction plays an important role in the history of St. Johns County.

The Old Jail has become one of St. Augustine’s most popular tourist attractions, but just 62 years ago it was the last place you wanted to be, said Dave Chatterton, General Manager of Old Town Trolley Tours.

Built in 1891 by the Pauly Jail Company, it served as a county jail for 62 years. During this time, he received multiple citations for his conditions, said Gena Kish, the old prison storyteller.

People were arrested on trumped up charges like loitering and intoxication, and at the time when you were arrested it was pretty much a death sentence, said Dana Ste. Claire, director of the 450th Commission Saint-Augustin.

Terrible conditions

The 2-story prison held 72 men and 12 women. Everyone was forced to work as part of their sentence, Kish said.

If they were incredibly crippled or unable to work in the fields, they worked in the front garden, she said.

Six women shared a cell, and since there was no electricity or running water, the buckets served as a bathroom, she said.

Women were responsible for cleaning and cooking for male prisoners and the sheriff’s families, she said. They were like housekeepers, Kish said. It was a dark and dirty place.

But the women locked in the prison were not necessarily criminals.

They were training bad-name women here, so if you didn’t have a good last name or a husband, you could be thrown in jail, she said.

The 72 men were housed separately from the women. There were four beds in one cell, but Kish said more than four people were crammed inside.

While the women were sent to work in the kitchen, the men were sent to work in the fields.

The prisoners were sent to local farmers through a leasing system, where the sheriff hired criminals from farmers to work in the fields, Kish said.

They worked outdoors for months at a time and would travel in cages, shackled by the ankles.

They weren’t working with the right equipment and sometimes didn’t even have shoes, she said.

Often, they returned to the prison with the open wounds of the handcuffs that sank into their flesh.

It was more extreme than hard, Ste. Said Claire.

The prisoners only lasted about two years before they died of disease, violence, malnutrition or hanged, Kish said.

The only time a doctor came was during the hanging days, she said. The death rate was notorious and an unrecorded number of people died here.

Plumbing was installed in the men’s cells in 1914, but the women remained without plumbing until the prison closed in 1953, Kish said.

Notorious prisoners

There are eight recorded executions at the old prison, including two for accused murderers, Kish said.

Sim Jackson was hanged in 1908 after murdering his wife with a straight razor in 1906.

He almost beheaded her, Kish said.

Two years later, Charlie Powell, accused of killing a man for spreading rumors about his wife, was hanged.

People flocked to jail during execution days and climbed telephone poles for good eyesight, Chatterton said.

Eventually, the county had to control the crowds by not announcing the specific time of the hanging and would instead give a deadline, he said.

They would say between hours of to keep people from standing out all day, Chatterton said.

Prisoners kept away from tourists

The Old Prison, located on San Marco Avenue, was originally built on Cordova Street. But Henry Flagler paid the county $ 10,000 in cash to demolish it and move it to its current location, Kish said.

He didn’t want criminals around his hotel, she said.

Ste. Claire added: He [Flagler] wanted to keep him away from his esteemed guests.

But Flagler also wanted the prison to fit into the rest of the St. Augustine buildings.

He didn’t want ugly buildings in St. Augustine, Kish said.

The prison was built in a Neo-Romanesque style, according to a nomination form from the National Register of Historic Places.

The use of this medieval pre-Gothic round arch style began in the United States in the mid-1840s and was so successful that it had become the preferred style in many places for churches and public buildings, according to the form.

Because the prison was built so extravagantly that people thought it was a hotel and went there, wanting a room, Ste. Said Claire.

It was a beautiful prison, but what was going on there was horrible, he said.

The prison turned museum

The old prison was operational until 1953, and soon after was turned into a museum and changed hands three times.

It was purchased by HL McDaniel in the 1950s, who populated the building with mannequins dressed in prison stripes and a gallows in the yard, according to a 1987 article in The Record.

McDaniel was one of the early pioneers of tourism in Ste. Said Claire.

McDaniel sold the old prison to Melvin Bayer in 1986, who spent $ 95,000 to renovate the 2.7-acre property, adding a restaurant, gift shop, and snack bar, according to a Record article. 1992.

Historic Tours of America purchased the old prison in 1999 and continues to operate it today.

The company owns and operates the Old Town Trolley, Ghosts & Gravestones, the Potters Wax Museum, the Oldest Store Museum Experience, the St. Augustine History Museum and the St. Augustine Welcome Center.

The museum is also home to one of the very first fingerprint kits in Florida.

The old prison received it in 1908, and it changed the way crime was combated, Kish said.

Between the phone on the wall and the fingerprint kit, it was a revolution in the fight against crime in the South, she said. Not only could they catch more criminals, they finally got the right criminals.

Paranormal activity

Both staff and visitors experienced paranormal activity in the prison, Kish said.

Various people saw various things throughout the day, she said.

People have also been hit and caught; a man had bruises on his arm after being caught by something, Kish said.

One figure people report seeing is called “ The Crawler, ” which is a figure crawling across the floor of the main cell block, following people, she said.