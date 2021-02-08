Experts Explain Why Fashion May Never Look The Same As More Men Dress In Lock Out And Ditch The Suit

It’s the staple uniform in the office-bound men’s wardrobe, five days a week, every week of the year, and its demise has been predicted just as frequently.

However, as the lockdown continues, even its dapperest fans fear the costume may be lost.

Just 12 months ago, before the pandemic, commuting to work every morning required a freshly ironed shirt and a close shave. Now, with the commute of a few steps from the bedroom to a makeshift desk, work wear has gone from smart and stylish to soft and stretchy.

Georgina Ripley, fashion curator at National Museums Scotland, says the pandemic has changed the etiquette around what and when we wear, and believes men, especially office workers, could suffer the consequences as a result. biggest change in their wardrobe.

The current relaxation of dress rules and etiquette is very interesting in terms of what will happen to the men’s suit, she said.

The men’s suit and tie has slowly moved away from the convention that constrains women’s clothing, most men, even in a casual workplace, will potentially wear a tie, even if they wear it with a shirt and a sweater. Or if they get rid of the tie, they’ll still keep an element of elegance with, for example, a blazer and jeans.

© Paul Smith / Shutterstock

In the financial industry, for example, where men are much more expected to iron their shirts on a Sunday night, if they continue to work remotely or shuffle, it may become less demanding. It will be interesting to see what model of work emerges and how that will impact what we wear. I think men will potentially be more affected than women.

Even before the massive office evacuation, the wearing of the costume was already in decline. Spending on men’s suits has declined steadily since 2017, according to market research firm Kantar. High-end shirt maker Thomas Pink has suddenly shut down, vowing to return, and street tailor Moss Bros. is also in financially troubled waters.

As face-to-face meetings switched to Zoom calls that only require a certain level of professionalism from the waist up, freeing us from the tyranny of the big belt store, John Lewis reported a 1,303% increase in sales of loungewear and leggings compared to 2019.

Elsewhere, online retailer ASOS reported a 329% increase in annual profits largely due to demand for casual wear during the first lockdown, while sportswear brand Nike saw online sales increase by 36%.

While our current obsession with loungewear may seem like little more than a product of comfort and convenience, a quick glance in the history books suggests that this isn’t the first time that widespread social change has had an impact on the way we dress.

And it wasn’t just our work clothes that got a facelift because, for just about every other occasion, they were all dressed up with nowhere to go.

There have always been reactions to cultural and social events or changes, to which fashion originates or responds to, explained Dr Sally Tuckett, lecturer in the history of dress and textiles at the University. from Glasgow. But it’s actually a pretty big time as the pandemic is affecting more people than trends normally do. You can choose any historical period and you will see some kind of reaction in terms of the clothes that are made or worn. And there are many examples of increasingly formal casual wear.

© PHIL WILKINSON

Jeans would be the best example of this, as they started out as work clothes worn by miners and laborers, before gradually entering less manual work environments and becoming more accepted every day, to the point that they are even worn in offices.

Fashion reflects greater social change and the move towards casual wear is something that reflects very well this year 2020 and 2021 will be known as the year of loungewear. We were seeing this in fashion collections and department stores now, as they all push the loungewear aesthetic, much more than they would a year ago.

But it’s not just the pandemic that has affected the fashion industry. Along with the sudden global downturn, growing environmental concerns and the shift to sustainability, accelerated by our new appreciation of small, local businesses, could also have long-term consequences for the fashion industry.

For the most part, fashion is inextricably linked with society and political change, Georgina said. And of course, right now these things are very important and very in the foreground of our minds.

There are a lot of conversations going on right now about the future of fashion because fashion, by itself, has become an untenable model: the pace of change, the amount of investment needed to put on huge fashion shows. and the fact that the seasons, as they show from the catwalk, is not aligned with when we wear clothes. There was a lot of gossip about it, and he almost felt the change had to happen and it was accelerated by the pandemic.

So, as life slowly returns to normal, will we see leggings and sportswear continue to be the look of the day? Or will everyday fashion revert to fitted sizes and structured shirts?

Georgina is not sure.

There is a temptation to say that the pandemic is going to change the way we view fashion that was going to dress more casually in the future, she explained. I think there will be an element of that, certainly, at least for a while. However, if you think of the Roaring Twenties as the original, the current one certainly isn’t roaring, they followed a period of austerity.

So there is an argument that if you look back at what happened in fashion before, when life sets in, we might actually go back to glamor. It will be really interesting to see which direction this goes.

Dr Tuckett added: There are always changes in fashion, but what will make this one interesting is seeing how long it lasts.

Once we get back to normal, are we going to keep this casual and comfortable look? Or are we going to want to wear smarter clothes? I am not sure. But you hear a lot of people admit that they miss wearing their stylish clothes, and I personally know that I have a wardrobe full of clothes that I haven’t worn since March.

If 007 could fight in one, surely guys can get ready for a Zoom call

If the lockdown ultimately returned the suit to the story’s wardrobe as men move towards some sort of perma-casualwear, it will be a tragedy.

If James Bond can save his suit jacket for a fight, I see no reason why men shouldn’t maintain a sense of style during a pandemic.

The hoodie and sweatpants combo is perfect for exercising or working on a job site, but doesn’t make it easy to have guys look like this all the time. I know it’s comfy and women get away with luxury loungewear that could sometimes be mistaken for an outfit suitable for running a concrete mixer, but, come on guys, don’t let the standards slip.

© Faherty / Danjaq / Eon / Ua / Kobal / Shutterstock

May I suggest that reviewing Bond films with an eye for sartorial detail is a great activity at the moment? Start with Sean Connery who set the style for future bonds. Terence Young, the director of Dr No, From Russia With Love and Thunderball reportedly told Connery to sleep in his costumes to make him feel comfortable.

It’s too much for most men, but a well-cut suit will flatter your physique like nothing else. The perfectly fitted jacket shouldn’t be too relaxed, or so tight that you couldn’t hide a shoulder holster with a gun. The pants should give you enough room to sit or perform other Bond-like movements without splitting them. I’m sure getting up from the sofa to go to the fridge would be possible, for example.

Bond never follows trends, preferring the classic traditional style. The two-button single-breasted jacket is usually his favorite, worn with flat pants or pleated at the front, in soft colors. For the evening, it’s always a tuxedo, in black or midnight and sometimes in ivory, with a bow tie.

Basically you can’t go wrong with these looks. So why not try? The next time you go to the Sunday newspaper store, put on your best suit.

As the tailors of The Fast Show would say, Oooh, that’s fine with you, sir.