Handley Wrestling Wins District Title in Exciting Way | Winchester Star

WARRENTON With fans not allowed to attend most high school events this winter, the atmosphere has been fairly calm.
This was not the case at the end of the Fridays Class 4 Northwestern District wrestling tournament. Roddney Davenport took care of that.
Handley followed Kettle Run by four points with only the 285-pound Davenports championship game remaining, and the sophomore took the judges six points with a fall victory over Fauquiers Gavin Robertson to give Handley his first playoff championship. in five years.
Davenport hadn’t even popped off the mat before a series of roars began from his teammates, and Davenport was quick to scream with them as people rushed to congratulate him at Fauquier High School.
Davenport had four points for the win and two more points for the hairpin. A decision win would not have given the judges the absolute title. In winning their first playoff title since the 2016 Western 21 Conference Championship, the judges scored 199 points and Kettle Run had 197 points.
Liberty was third with 192.5 points, three-time defending champion Fauquier was fourth at 174 and Culpeper County was fifth at 92.
Davenport (12-3 record this year) did not struggle at last year’s State tournament due to illness, and his desire to prove himself to his teammates and the better than the rest the state has to offer are some of the things that motivate him. this year.
I felt like I let my team down last year [by not competing at the state tournament]Davenport said shortly before posing with his teammates for a group photo. I have just entered the weight room and the wrestling room. So many people have helped me along the way. It’s amazing to win this.
People probably thought we were gonna be bad this year, because we lost [state qualifiers] Kingsley [Menifee], Mac Gordon, hunter [Thompson]. But [my teammates] there fought for me [today], and I fought for them. It was a mutual thing, and I was just happy to be here and have [this championship].
Handley was not an obvious choice to win the title on Friday. The judges started the year losing all eight of their doubles matches in their first three competitions, including one loss each to Kettle Run, Liberty and Fauquier.
But the concept of all that is possible heading into this year’s playoffs has never been stronger, as the Virginia High School League’s COVID-19 restrictions limited teams to doubles competitions only during the season. regular. And Friday showed the judges have a hell of a tournament team.
With the top four wrestlers in each weight class advancing to the upcoming Saturdays Region 4C tournament at Tuscarora High School, the top four teams posted similar numbers in terms of regional qualifiers (each will have 11-13 wrestlers on the move; judges will have 12) .
But Handley was tied for most champions with four, and those four wrestlers made their wins count. Freshman Nick Baker (106 pounds), junior Cam Gordon (120), second Simon Bishop (152) and Davenport combined to go 8-0 with five pins and two technical falls.
The judges also won the most matches for third place (four). As a result, the judges were able to enjoy a break they got while defending 126-pound state champion DJ Richards, of Fauquier, was unable to make the tournament and lost his semi-final to second student Remington Olsterblad, who finished in second place.
The guys did a great job every time they wrestled, said Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta. We talk about wrestling all the time like it’s your last game, and they wrestled like that all the time. We have almost maximized our total points.
It’s a group that has fun together. They never give up. It’s a special group. We didn’t have the chance to see what we looked like as a tournament team. We have guys who can make it to the final, we have guys who can take third and fourth. Were clearly a better tournament team than we are a doubles team.
Baker (11-1) started the championship round avenging his only loss of the year against Libertys Christian Eberhart, although the Bakers’ chances did not look bright at first. Eberhart picked up Baker twice en route to a 4-1 lead after one period.
Baker said he just regained his intensity after that, and got a knockdown 20 seconds into the second period and a strikeout with 41 seconds left in the third period to take a 5-4 lead. . Eberhart took a low shot on a restart against Baker, but Baker backed off and swept Eberhart for the takedown.
From there, Baker left Eberhart while doing multiple reboots.
You could tell it was in his heart tonight, Mezzatesta said. It was like, Hey, I’m not gonna give up, I’m gonna stick with this and I’m gonna carry this kid. I’m really excited for him.
Baker said he and Eberhart, a sophomore, have been fighting for two years and he believes they have now split four matches. Eberhart beat Baker 2-1 in the regular season, so Baker said it was a boost of confidence to win on Friday.
I just want to try and keep fighting as hard as I can, see what I can do in the regions and hopefully get to the States, Baker said.
Handley freshman Garrett Stickley lost a major 17-7 decision at 113 pounds to Kette Runs Luke Sturges in the next game.
Junior Cam Gordon (16-2) followed with a dominant victory at 120 pounds over Kettle Runs Brandon Brumagim. Gordon led 11-2 after two periods, then pinned Brumagim 50 seconds into the third period for his second straight district title. Gordon gained 106 pounds last year.
This year, Gordon is hoping a district title is just the start of the playoff path to a state crown.
Everything is more fluid [with my wrestling], Gordon said. Before, I could hit a shot and get a few points, and that was it. Now I can hit a move and get more points, points back. I’m better off in transition.
Olsterblad was pinned down by Kettle Runs Kyle Brumagim in 1:33 in the 126 final.
At 152, Bishop (17-1) had no problem with Fauquiers Nick Walsh, knocking him down 13 seconds into the game, racking up a 7-0 lead after two periods, then scoring eight more points in the third for a 15-0. technical fall which took 4:06.
It was a very different experience for Bishop at the District Tournament than last year, when he lost in overtime to the two State Class 4 finalists at 138 pounds.
This is redemption for Simon, Mezzatesta said. Last year he came so close to beating these guys, and now he’s the champion.
Bishop was the last person to wrestle before Davenport, who knew exactly what he needed to do to clinch the tag team title. Davenport almost nabbed Robertson in the first half, but had to settle for a near-drop three points with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Up 5-1 at the start of the second, Davenport started from neutral and needed just nine seconds to knock Robertson down. Sixteen seconds later, the referee slammed his hand to spark a wild party.
Having the big guy carrying us on his shoulders was cool at the end, Mezzatesta said.
Handley needed every win. Senior-only teams Caleb Slack had a particularly tough win in the 145-pound third-place game.
His activity resulted in Fauquiers Bryce Frost being penalized for a stall point that tied the game at 4 late in the third period and another blocking point that tied this game at 5-5 with six seconds left in the game. the second 30-second tie-breaker overtime. Slack then got two more points with two seconds left in the ultimate tiebreaker when Frost was again cited for stagnating to win 7-5.
Mezzatesta also paid tribute to his assistant coaches, who helped prepare wrestlers through the Winchesters Red Lion Wrestling Club during the offseason.
It’s a real family team organization that we have here, Mezzatesta said.
Slack was happy to see that this family had everything set up on Friday.
I’m so happy, Slack says. Just seeing everyone doing this job and winning tonight when it matters most was great.
The other judges who will qualify for the state tournament are junior Clayton Olsterblad (third at 160); junior Alex Barth (third at 195); junior Quinton Mudd (third at 220); freshman Henry Felix (fourth at 132); and freshman Raimel Almanzar (fourth at 182).
Menifee, who transferred to Fauquier this year, won his first district title, winning the 182-pound championship with a Kettle Runs Abram Chumley pin in 2:09.