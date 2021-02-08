February 2021: What’s new in watches

Hublot collaborated with the men’s fashion house Berluti on the watchmaker’s chronograph for the first time, and the resulting Big Bang Unico is a hyper-masculine wristwatch that uses Berluti’s legendary Venezia leather. Kris Van Assche, Creative Director of Berluti, worked closely with the watchmaker for this momentous release, which comes with a microblasted and polished black ceramic case that is worn with a rubber strap lined with coffee-colored leather.

The third watch that Breitling has made in collaboration with Outerknown, a sustainable clothing brand co-founded by watchmaker’s ambassador, surf legend Kelly Slater, this new Superocean Heritage 57 is available in stainless steel or in a limited edition with a bezel. in red gold. An Outerknown Nato bracelet made of Econyl yarn, a material made from reused nylon waste, attaches this timepiece comfortably to your wrist. It goes very well with the earthy bronze colored dial of the watch.

With wacky designs, new movements and more, here are the best watch releases for February 2021

Laureato Ghost by Girard – Perregaux x Bamford Watch Department

An exclusive model in limited edition, produced in collaboration with Bamford Watch Department, the Laureato “Ghost” by Girard-Perregaux is housed in a shaded white ceramic which, according to the brand, resists scratches and stains. The octagonal bezel and the crisp structure of the case make it instantly recognizable as a Girard-Perregaux. Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of the watchmaker, declares: “The Laureato is an important pillar of our brand. In this first real collaboration between Girard-Perregaux and Bamford Watch Department, we came together and created something future-oriented and neoteric, a model perfectly suited for today and beyond.

Horological Machine N3 Frog X by MB&F (Image: Alex Teuscher)

Ten years after its debut, the watchmaking machine N ° 3 “Frog” from MB&F has been reviewed and revamped. A sapphire crystal case showcases the intricate mechanics of the watch, including two paper-thin domes, which indicate the hours and minutes, and rotate under markers designed to resemble the eyes of a frog. Licks of Super-LumiNova glow under the watch rotor, which acts as a metal weight to help power the watch, as well as the time display domes. Available in three versions limited to ten pieces each, the watch comes in blue, purple or turquoise.

Manero Flyback by Carl F Bucherer

Two bright blue Manero Flyback models were launched by Carl F Bucherer this summer, and now the watchmaker has unveiled three new color variations of its popular chronograph, each of which comes with a sporty stainless steel strap. Now available with silver, black or blue-gray dials, these new Manero Flybacks come with two chronograph counters, a small seconds sub-dial and a date display.

Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! Minute repeater by Herms (Image: David Marchon)

This playful timepiece is a pocket watch that also combines a minute repeater, which is a complication that strikes the time on demand by activating a pusher, and a tourbillon, which increases the precision of a watch by canceling out the effects. of gravity. Fun and imaginative, the Arceau Aaaaargh! is decorated in leather mosaic and marquetry. A three-dimensional enamel eye brings this dinosaur-inspired watch to life, which was made in collaboration with British artist Alice Shirley, who previously designed bear and wolf-themed watches for the home.

RM 037 Gold Carbon TPT by Richard Mille

Gold Carbon TPT is an exclusive combination of carbon and gold leaf that was unveiled by Richard Mille as part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of watchmaking. Carbon is known for its strength and lightness, while gold is among the most desirable metals on Earth. And now, after four years of development, Richard Mille has unveiled two models that use this extraordinary material: the RM 07-01 and the RM 037. Both were designed for women and feature onyx dials set with black sapphires. Dramatic and moody, each watch features a skeletonized automatic movement, the CRMA1, which is framed by black satin-finished, bevelled, micro-blasted and polished surfaces.

Excalibur Flying Tourbillon Ref RDDBEX0939 by Roger Dubuis

Roger dubuis is known for its expertise in flying tourbillon watches. Lightweight and spacious, this one-of-a-kind Excalibur Flying Tourbillon comes with a 42mm rose gold case. See Also: 9 Luxury Green Watches To Add To Your Collection

Master Square by Franck Muller

A pioneer of independent watchmaking, Franck Muller is known worldwide for his tonneau-shaped cases and fanciful indexes. However, its Master Square wristwatch is proof that the manufacturer can also master a more classic design. Black-painted Roman numerals adorn a translucent white sun-stamped dial, while a square-shaped case pays homage to the art deco movement.

Ultimate Quadri Tourbillon by Harry Winston

Suspended from a melodramatic arch designed to resemble the entrance to Harry Winston’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, this unique pocket watch contains four independent tourbillons piled up. A rectangular white gold case houses the openwork movement surrounded by sparkling blue aventurine and baguette-cut diamonds. A push button releases the timepiece from its case, allowing you to wear it like a pocket watch with a white gold chain.

Altiplano Ultimate Concept by Piaget

Measuring just 2mm thick, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept is a peerless wristwatch, so it’s no surprise to industry leaders that the brand has won the award for Best Watch in the World. year, also known as the “Needle”. Or ”, during the 2020 edition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. Congratulations, Piaget!

A Les Cabinotiers watch by Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin donated a Les Cabinotiers watch to the Christie’s Bid for the Louvre online sale, which took place from December 1 to 15. This one-of-a-kind timepiece, which has not yet been designed, will be accompanied by a miniature or “grisaille” enamel dial which will represent a masterpiece chosen by its buyer during a private visit to the Louvre museum in Paris. The buyer, who spent around US $ 345,000 on the piece, will also visit Vacheron in Geneva to choose the case material of platinum, rose gold or white gold, along with a personalized engraving and bracelet. Powered by the brand’s internal 2460 CE caliber, the open back of the watch will reveal an openwork 22-karat gold oscillating weight in the shape of Vacheron’s famous Maltese cross.

Clifton Baumatic Day-Date Moon – Phase by Baume & Mercier

Available in rose gold or steel, three new timepieces have been added to the Clifton Baumatic collection from Baume & Mercier. They bring with them a whole new complication, which comes with today’s date and moon phases. Our favorite is the rose gold edition, which features a 42mm case with satin polished double bevel edges that beautifully complement a lacquered gray dial.

Chronomaster Revival Lupine the ThirdSecond Edition by Zenith

Last year, Zenith launched an unprecedented version of its Chronomaster A384, after taking inspiration from a cameo appearance of El Primero A384 in the Japanese manga Lupine the third. Fast forward to today, and the watchmaker followed with a second model limited to just 200 pieces. Last November, auction house Phillips sold a unique piece of the Zenith Chronomaster Revival “Lupine the Third” for US $ 210,016, or approximately HK $ 1.6 million.

Radiomir Venti Ref PAM02020 by Panerai

Panerai released a special edition of its Radiomir Venti to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Paneristi website. com. Limited to just 1020 pieces worldwide, the new model was designed in collaboration with the collectors and enthusiasts who are part of the online site. Inspired by the brand’s first Radiomir, which dates from the second half of the 1930s, this new limited edition features beige Super-LumiNova elements and a revisited brown dial that simulates the effects of time on the original vintage references that still exist today.

Enchanted Serpents Blue Color Wave Ref 103302 by Bulgari

Bulgari’s latest collection of fine jewelry watches is bursting with color, taking inspiration from the humble rainbow. These new Serpenti watches, first introduced by the house in the 1940s, are both glamorous and decadent. We love the blue sapphire versions, which also come with dazzling diamonds set in a fresh and feminine white gold frame.

Hyun Bin wears Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Ref 210.20.42.20.03.002