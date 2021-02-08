Naomi Osaka came through the Australian Open’s first round in a dominant fashion, beating her opponent in just an hour and 8 minutes





“Thank you all for coming. I’m really happy to see people in the stands,” she said afterwards. Naomi Osaka went through the first lap of the open from Australia On Monday, she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just an hour and eight minutes, before telling herself that she is just grateful to be playing in front of the fans again. The third seed from Japan flew out of the traps of Rod Laver Arena to take the opening set 6-1 in 33 minutes, dominating on his serve in what was the tournament’s opener – and his first Grand Slam match since winning the US Open in September 2020. Pavlyuchenkova provided more resistance in the second set, but still couldn’t stop Osaka, who broke early to go 2-1 and again to 4-2 before winning the match in straight sets. Osaka’s performance was so categorical that commentators described his victory as “annihilation.” “I was really nervous going into this game,” Osaka said after the game. “I know I’ve played here before and it was really tough so I don’t know, I just wanted to play well. “Thanks everyone for coming. I’m just so happy to see people in the stands. It was a bit lonely in New York, so thank you guys. Publicity Of her hopes for the remainder of the tournament, the 23-year-old added: “I hope I’m doing well, but I’m just here to have fun.” Osaka will now face Caroline Garcia or Polona Hercog in the second round. —Wta (@WTA) February 8, 2021 Elsewhere in Melbourne, 40-year-old Venus Williams, who is competing in her 21st Australian Open, beat Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkins 7-5, 6-2 to secure her place in the second round. Afterwards, Williams told the crowd at Margaret Court Arena that winning “never gets old.” She faces Wang Qiang or Sara Errani in the next round.







