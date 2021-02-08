Chrissy Teigen puts on a leggy display in a buffalo plaid shirt dress as she does grocery shopping in Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen recently recovered from endometriosis surgery, following the tragic loss of her unborn son, Jack.

And the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model seemed to be in good spirits this weekend, as she got back to work.

On Sunday, she put on a leggy display in a buffalo plaid shirt dress, as she ran a grocery run at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, before heading to a shoot for her new cookbook.

The 35-year-old wore the long-sleeved dress with the sleeves partially rolled up and the skirt unbuttoned to the top of her thigh.

She finished the look with a black mask, gold hoops, matching bracelets and black leather ankle boots, while carrying a black leather Fendi handbag.

Teigen modeled the behind-the-scenes look of a shoot for his third cookbook, tagging the photographer on Instagram: ‘BOOK 3, DAY 1 !!! @yungbludlau here on goooo! ‘

She shared a snippet of her Instagram story on the car ride, writing: ‘Picked up and headed for the cookbook shoot! ”

Judge Bring the Funny then watched the Super Bowl with husband John Legend and their family, telling his Insta story during the halftime show.

She sprang to her 33.9 million followers while singing with the Weeknd: “ I love it! I love the Weeknd. ‘

It comes after Teigen revealed Thursday that she had undergone surgery for her endometriosis, jokingly writing from her hospital bed: “ Please endo this pain. ”

When a follower asked her how she had recovered so quickly for her shoot, she replied in a comment, “ Honestly, no idea. My body amazes me lately. No pain reliever either! feel like a superhero.

Teigen previously said in a video update, “ Usually I’m really good after [surgery]. This one is tough. My whole stomach went numb. It’s going to be numb for a few days. A few days to come, I hope they will stay that way.

She recently went through a rough patch, taking to Instagram last week with a candid statement, ahead of what would have been her son Jack’s due date.

Cookbook author Cravings posted behind-the-scenes photos of her husband John Legend’s music video for Wild, which they dropped in August, announcing their pregnancy.

She wrote: ‘I could never have imagined what would happen in the next 10 weeks … I’m not sure I can watch this video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so much.

‘He would’ve been here overnight by now – if he was like Luna and Miles, I would probably hold him as we speak. I’m so regretful that I didn’t look at his face when he was born.

Teigen added, “ This month is a rough reminder and to be honest I thought the worst was over, but I guess life and emotions are not programmed. ”

The Mindy Project actress revealed in September that she suffered the devastating loss of her pregnancy after 20 weeks, after being hospitalized with her endometriosis.

Teigen shares daughter Luna Simone, four, and son Miles Theodore, two, with husband John Legend, 42, whom she married in September 2013.