Is Manyavar’s annual multi-crore deal with INOX a sign of cinema renaissance?

INOX Leisure, one of the leading multiplex chains in India, has just signed a pan-Indian advertising agreement with party clothing brand Manyavar. This development makes Manyavar the first brand to sign an agreement with INOX after the reopening of cinemas across the country.

The agreement signals the renaissance of film advertising, which has suffered greatly as the industry has had to shut down for more than eight months due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

According to consultancy firm KPMG, the Indian film industry was estimated at around Rs 18,330 crore in FY20. Of that, Rs 1,050 crore was advertising revenue.

Manyavar has always relied heavily on film advertising. With this agreement, the brand seeks to promote its entire range of ethnic fashion clothing for men, as well as its sub-brands Mohey and Mebaz. And also its entire range of sherwanis, Indo-Western clothing, bandhgalas, kurta-jackets and accessories.

Manyavar sells party wear for women under its Mohey brand, while Mebaz is aimed at men, women and children.

According to a 2019 Kantar IMRB study conducted by INOX, 100% (of) respondents managed to recall the Manyavar brand and also said they had seen its video ads.

The Home Office relaxed the seating guidelines some time ago. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting then issued guidelines, allowing 100% seats from February 1, 2021 (on a trial basis in some cities). Thus, INOX expects studios as well as producers to announce film release dates quickly, which could trigger a sharp increase in attendance.

“The occupancy rate of films like ‘Master’, ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’, ‘Krack’ and ‘Red’ was high in South India, which led to a significant emergence of brands’ interest in the This trend will emerge across the country once producers announce release dates for the highly anticipated blockbusters, ”the multiplex channel said in a statement.

With a rich pipeline of films in many genres and languages, INOX is quite optimistic about FY22, calling it the Year of Cinematic Entertainment. Over 50 titles in Hindi and an equal number in other Indian languages ​​are expected to hit screens over the next 12-15 months, along with many exciting Hollywood releases.

Commenting on the partnership with Manyavar, Anand Vishal, Director of Sales and Revenue at INOX Leisure, said: The deal not only underscores our strong relationship with Manyavar, but also reflects the enormous visibility we bring them with the right groups. targets. ”

He added: “With relaxed seating guidelines, an exciting lineup of films on the horizon and audience apprehensions settling in, FY22 will be a historic year for film advertising. We are committed to delivering the best RoIs. to Manyavar and all of our advertisers. “

INOX did not disclose financial details of the deal. However, media planners, who are familiar with the movie advertising scenario in India, say a deal like this would cost Manyavar around Rs 7 crore.

Ravi Modi, Managing Director of Vedant Fashion, added that Manyavar is a brand that evokes celebrations, much like cinemas, where the environment is mostly festive in nature as family audiences show up to celebrate special occasions. We are passionate about this unique and significant synergy and, therefore, we give a very high priority to cinema as an advertising medium. “

