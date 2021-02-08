Farfetch, Poshmark, Stitch Fix – WWD

The changing of the guard has arrived – and the digital ensemble, led by Farfetch, Stitch Fix Inc., Poshmark and others, is finally coming to the fore.

Fashion has long been ruled by a tight-knit group of renowned clothing retailers and manufacturers. Between them they had the brands, real estate, mojo marketing, money, and a shared mind with consumers and investors to lead the industry, set the tone, and shape the future.

They were moving through an uncertain landscape, but had their hands firmly on the wheel.

Even as the rise of Amazon and the internet signaled a change, the fashion establishment was able to keep its grip and attempt to change direction with the world. The new digital names generated a buzz and grew quickly, but were still generally small, niche strangers and a lot of other big stuff – remember Boo.com? Or the first iteration of Nasty Gal? – came and went quickly while the online model was tested and retested.

While power gradually shifted from physical to digital before, the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and a locked down consumer base made the upheaval immediate.

The result is a new group of powerful fashion players.

Brick-and-mortar still reigns supreme in terms of absolute market share in the United States – on average, 85.7 cents of every retail dollar spent goes to the cash register of a physical store, although that includes food. , which is still dominated by in-person shopping. Fashion e-commerce penetration is higher – and this is where the new, more technical names are ahead in almost every way.

“These new players have come up with an interesting way of attracting customers that is different,” said Roxanne Meyer, analyst at MKM Partners. “They appreciate that today’s customers want convenience, they want value, they want personalization, and you need the technology to make it happen. The buzzword of personalization is what these companies stand for and it’s going to manifest itself in different ways. ”

While each business has its own approach, they have all captured the imaginations of investors and customers, if not for the businesses they have already grown, then where they are headed.

• Stitch Fix Inc. has established a profitable and growing business with a base of 3.8 million active customers and has a long data file on each of them, responding to each buyer as an individual.

• Poshmark and The RealReal are successfully using the billions of dollars in fashion that are in consumer closets to build businesses that are also in sync with the push towards sustainability.



• Farfetch moved away from the pack and consolidated control of its online design platform through a mega-deal with Alibaba and Compagnie Financière Richemont (parent of another digital disruptor, Yoox Net-a-porter ), attracting a constant stream of brands (including the recent addition of Ralph Lauren, which is also moving away from department stores).

There are many more with increasing scale and digital literacy – from Zalando in Berlin to Revolve in California – that have become key opportunities for brands and are leading the way for the future.

There may be others that are bigger – Macy’s Inc. sales last year are expected to be over $ 17 billion despite the pandemic – but it’s the new tech bundle that is leading the conversation, seizes growth and invents the future. .

Elizabeth Spaulding, President of Stitch Fix, said: “The future of shopping will be about personalized navigation and discovery, not research, and requires a deep understanding of customer needs and a relationship of trust – this last is how we can a good understanding of customer feedback. By focusing on genuine engagement and relationships rather than transactions, and personal discovery rather than research, businesses will truly give today’s consumers what they need. “

It’s a future that requires a new set of skills.

Consultant Chris Ventry, vice president of consumer and retail operations at SSA & Co., said: “The smart money right now is on those companies that are able to use the money they have. to acquire new customers through marketing, creating a unique and unique experience for a very wide assortment of customers. They cling to an element of social sharing and a kind of community.

“The power has gone from brick and mortar per se, although that remains largely responsible for sales,” he said. “The first point of interaction is now mobile. Some companies do it better than others. ”

It’s a shift that reflects millions of decisions made by consumers, brands and stores that have led to a very important underlying change.

“It used to be about the physical asset because what you needed with the customer was closeness,” said consultant Andrea Szasz, director of Kearney’s consumer practice. “Now the trump card is the data.

“What all retailers were looking for 10 years ago was footfall and for brands it was visible in the box,” she said, adding that there was only a number limited to prime street corners to put a store or Times Squares to display a billboard. . “Now it’s about eyeballs and eyeball possession and these are in an infinite world. [online]. ”

This sets up an equation balancing the costs of acquiring new customers with their lifetime value to a brand, with new concepts putting different elements of the digital world into action.

Szasz highlighted companies that use the power of the crowd and elements of social media to determine which brands and styles to focus on.

“Consumers really want to bond emotionally and they’re just obsessed, more than looking at the product and more than looking at what brands sometimes have to say but what the community has to say,” she said. declared. “These are elements to play in this idea of ​​reducing your customer acquisition costs and increasing your lifetime value.”

This notion of using the crowd has surfaced in fashion before, but now it is hit and big.

Poshmark Inc., which helps people sell used looks to other consumers with an asset light model, is profitable, has a gross annual merchandise volume of $ 1.3 billion, and has a market capitalization of over $ 5 billion after its IPO last month.

In the company’s IPO documents, he said, “The future of online shopping is social. While ecommerce offers substantial improvements for shoppers over in-person shopping – easy access to unparalleled scale and diversity of brands, styles and prices, the element of personalization remains a challenge. The sheer scale of online inventory can often overwhelm potential customers. Despite some progress in personalization, the online shopper experience is still largely one-sided and transactional.

“In the offline shopping experience, product discovery is inherently social,” Poshmark said. “Buyers are looking for the same in the digital world and increasingly look to each other for recommendations and validations online. Social technology platforms play a central role in facilitating personal and meaningful interactions at scale through photos and discovery-based content. “

And the company, which has enough space to grow geographically, could become more of a platform for brands.

“When you think about the future of shopping, people think that the occasion and the new are separate. We think they fit in, ”co-founder, president and CEO Manish Chandra told WWD.

While Chandra at least now primarily connects consumers to other people’s closets, José Neves, CEO of Farfetch, has a different kind of platform, which connects consumers to a vast global network of designer and branded stores.

With a market capitalization of nearly $ 23 billion and high-profile reconciliations, Farfetch is emerging as a heavyweight.

Ike Boruchow, Stock Analyst at Wells Fargo, said: “They have a real opportunity over the next five to ten years to really create something big, like the luxury Amazon, and it’s happening as Amazon tries. to promote luxury.

“The high-end luxury brands on a global level are not well invested digitally, they do not have large functioning e-commerce sites and they do not have mobile applications,” he said. “A lot of these brands sell to small mom-and-pop stores in mainland China and to luxury destinations.”

The adage that nothing draws a crowd like a crowd works both online and offline.

James Miller, CEO and Creative Director at The Collected Group, parent of Joie, Equipment and Current / Elliott, said brands are drawn to large online markets.

“That’s where the growth is,” he said, noting that the customers his brands reach through online platforms are 15 years younger than people who buy through the wholesale channel of brick and mortar.

“You develop a different consumer in a different way,” he says. “These are my clients that I want to talk to for the next five, 10 years.”

Meanwhile, the return on investment in online advertising decreases and traffic increases on major platforms, where brands can deliver directly to consumers and don’t have to worry about chargebacks or department store markdowns.

“It’s business growth with no inventory risk and wouldn’t everyone want it?” Miller said.

