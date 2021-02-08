Connect with us

Kiwi fashion designer Karen Walker accused of copying American artist’s work

Kiwi fashion designer accused of copying American artist’s work strikes back, claims she never even heard of the woman

  • Karen Walker’s Runaway Girl brand, launched in 2001, has been criticized
  • The designer has been accused of copying the logo of American artist Kara Walker
  • The two models feature a little girl in boots walking while holding an object
  • Karen Walker responded to the allegations on Twitter, claiming she had not heard from Kara

A Kiwi fashion designer accused of copying the work of an American artist for one of her iconic designs hit back by claiming she had never heard of the woman.

Karen Walker launched the Runaway Girl brand in 2001, which offers jewelry and clothing with the logo of a young girl walking holding a tie over her shoulder.

Products shipped worldwide, which include rings, necklaces and shirts, ranging from $ 22 to over $ 1,700, contribute to Ms. Walker’s net worth of several million dollars.

But the remarkable design came under criticism after New Zealand socialist Pebbles Hooper pointed out that the famous logo was “ eerily similar ” to Kara Walker’s artwork created three years earlier.

New Zealand designer Karen Walker (pictured) has faced criticism amid accusations she copied one of her iconic designs from an American artist

The artist's 1998 artwork, Untitled (Girl with Bucket) (photo), shows a little girl walking towards a bucket holding a banner

Runaway Girl brand (pictured pendant) features a little girl walking with a tie over her shoulder

The artist, who is known for her figure images depicting issues of race and racism, designed Untitled (Girl with Bucket) in 1998, which shows a little girl walking towards a bucket holding a banner in the air.

“I find the similarities undeniably reflected,” Hooper, daughter of fashion designers Francis Hooper and Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, wrote on Twitter.

Other social media users then flocked to the brand’s online account to question the inspiration behind their design after seeing Hooper’s post.

In response, the company said it had only heard of Kara Walker in recent years and claimed the logo was based on Victorian silhouettes.

“Karen wanted to create a girl in walking fashion like she was for our first collection presented in London called ‘Runaway’,” a company spokesperson wrote on Instagram.

“ Cutouts have been a key form of portraiture since the 1800s and they were the inspiration for drawing Runaway Girl. ”

American artist Kara Walker (pictured) is famous for producing silhouettes depicting issues of race and racism

The spokesperson then asked customers to Google “ silhouettes of Victorian girls ” for more references.

The company replied to other reviews, saying it was not “naivety” but rather that the claims were “false.”

Karen Walker said the design was based on her interpretation of herself as a child and the similarity was “ pure coincidence. ”

“ The Runaway Girls hair and face was an interpretation of me as a kid and it was performed in the well-known silhouette style that has been used for hundreds of years, ” she said. in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

“ We don’t want to take Kara Walkers’ work at all, but it’s a pure coincidence that we both created works in the cutout silhouette style made popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, a style widely known and used. still popular today.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kara Walker for comment.

