Fashion Forward scholarship on sustainable fashion unveiled





India’s first fashion exchange focused on water management was launched recently to help emerging designers develop a holistic understanding of sustainable fashion. Led by the ReFashion Hub and YWater, the scholarship is conceptualized by sustainability coach Rushva Parihar and jewelry designer and spatial design strategist Riddhika Jesrani. ReFashion Hub is a collective that aims to bring together multiple stakeholders invested in the reuse and management of wastewater in the textile industry with a positive long-term climate impact. Stakeholders include fashion companies, textile organizations, industry leaders, young designers, artisans and consumers. YWater is a research-based impact foundation that aims to inspire young people to take action for the Sustainable Development Goals in India. Founded under the Madat Charitable Trust in 2010, Ywater is a gay-led organization with youth advocacy at the heart of its ethics. The five-week scholarship is open to designers of clothing, footwear and accessories. Deadline for applicants February 15th. Fellows will develop a sustainable capsule collection which will be judged by Nonita Kalra, Parmesh Shahani and Akshay Tyagi, with winners receiving ₹ 1 lakh. The scholarship is one in a series of upcoming initiatives to raise awareness and spark debate on the fashion industry’s water use. It offers a platform for young designers to reflect on the impact of the fashion industry on water and consider building their careers with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, especially water management, according to a press release from the organizations. At the end of the scholarship in April, each scholarship holder will conceptualize a capsule collection, through textiles, shoes or accessories, which integrates the principles of sustainability and water management and present it to a panel of judges. Fibre2Fashion News Office (DS)

