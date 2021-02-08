Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan is the most wanted model in the menswear industry

Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, popularly known as Big joo, leads the menswear industry with its unique body pattern and fashion style. The inspiring 36-year-old model has carved her name into the list of top fashion brands for her exceptional personality and great fashion sense.

Big Joos Birthplace and Childhood Activities

Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan was born in the Austrian state of Carinthia. Early in his childhood, he realized that his unique and attractive personality would help him consolidate his name among the biggest icons in fashion. He used to take his photos with creative styles and angles, which quickly inspired him to enter the fashion world. He learned to do the ramp, to design his stylish clothes and to become a successful model.

Big Joo likes to take on new challenges

Anyone who is passionate about making their dream come true has experienced serious challenges. The same was true for Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, who didn’t give up when he was new to the industry. He initially thought he might not be suitable for this arduous job, but he flew with the waves. Thus, her positive approach quickly enabled her to succeed in the menswear industry. Big Joo likes to experiment with new style and new looks, which have proven his identity. Because he is not rigid in his fashion choices and offers a unique blend of casual and classic looks, every brand wants to work with him. Many leading companies and brands have given him the title of Ambassador and he loves his job.

Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan is increasingly popular among young people

Abuka Onugbu Jonathan has made a name for himself through his social media accounts. Millions of fans around the world are spreading their emotions on his Instagram profile because he has become the inspiration for young people for his photos of decorative pieces from the biggest brands in the world. With his body style, he inspires his followers to take on challenges in the fashion industry and achieve enormous success and greatness. Currently, her Instagram followers have passed 4,500, and there is a lot more to do!

Big Joo has a strong personality

Many fashion icons, when successful, forget when they started. Their success results in a negative change in their behavior. They usually try to brag about their style, personality, and accomplishments. But in the case of Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, it is the opposite. With his growing success, he became more grounded and down to earth. He knows exactly what matters and how to stay humble while achieving the epitome of achievement. If you meet him, you will never believe that he is the same person who conquered the fashion industry with his unique fashion style. He’s as humble as a regular man going out and taking selfies with his fans. Even though he is a seasoned entrepreneur and a fashion icon, he believes in continuous improvement and learning to be successful.

Abuka Onugbu Jonathan keeps in touch with his fans

Big Joo enjoys staying in touch with his fans through his social media and website. He regularly shares his photos with his fans, receives their comments, notes their suggestions and takes their criticism positively. If anyone asks for their fashion advice, they try to respond as quickly as possible. He shares with them his approach on a particular subject, guides them on how they should move forward and appreciates them for their courage and passion. He is the role model for many young people who have fewer resources but a great passion to enter the men’s fashion industry. He encourages them to stick to their dream, no matter how difficult the path to their dream is. It’s not easy to find the right path in life, but if you know your dream and who to work with, you will eventually be successful!

Abuka doesn’t think racial discrimination is a barrier to either

Many people complain that they are victims of racial discrimination. However, Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan does not believe it. He believes that everyone will give you a job knowing your talent if you are talented and smart enough.