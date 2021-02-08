Zero waste fashion designer takes over TikTok

Fast fashion is a spiraling problem for European consumers. In 2019, the A reported that the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions.

Not only does textile production require a lot of water and produce a lot of CO2, many of these products end up being landfilled or incinerated instead of actually being used up.

Garment wastage is where the damage of fast fashion is most felt. In Europe, UK consumers buy the most items in all other European markets, with each person buying 26.7 kg of clothes every year.

This is much more than what the average person will use often, so the life of the clothes is very short. To make matters worse, cheaper fabrics used in mainstream fashion contain plastics, like polyester. These materials cannot be recycled and form the bulk of the waste that accumulates in landfills.

Fortunately, more attention is finally being paid to the environmental impact of fast fashion.

With this, more and more consumers are looking for eco-friendly alternatives – and many are turning to TikTok for advice.

The rise of ethical fashion

To keep up with the demand, fashion business owners had to start using their imaginations.

One of the designers of TikTok is Scarlett Hawkes of Upcycling AFRAYÉ. Realizing the impact of fast fashion from a young age, Scarlett had always loved to sew clothes for herself.

When the fabric became more difficult to buy online in March 2020 due to COVID-19, Scarlett started using old clothes around the house to experiment. Her daily work at a charity gives her access to rags and leftovers that would otherwise go to landfill, so Scarlett jumped at the chance to put them to good use.

Today, Scarlett has turned her hobby into a small business that sells bespoke patchwork clothing to people all over the world, using fabric that would otherwise be wasted to create whole new pieces.

Over the past year, Scarlett has seen an increase in international sales, especially from the United States. She attributes the growing popularity of her designs to the growing demand for eco-friendly fashion.

“All my clients say that the main reason [they buy from me] That’s because he “takes old clothes and makes something new with it,” Scarlett notes. “The environment is the main value [for them] all over. “

She continues, “I think COVID-19 maybe even helped, because people are sitting there reading about unpaid garment workers. They hear more about these fast fashion companies and what they are doing.

Don’t waste, don’t want

What sets Scarlett apart from all other zero waste designers is her creative attitude to waste reduction. Not only does she use fabric scraps to create items in the first place, but Scarlett also gathers and sorts the fabric scraps left behind from her own designs to make sure nothing is left.

Sorting them by size, Scarlett puts the scraps to work. Some larger pieces can be made into headbands, ready to be sold on their website. For smaller leftovers, Scarlett buys old fleece blankets on eBay that would likely end up going to landfill as well.

She stuffs them with the tiny leftovers from her work and can breathe new life into them as dog and cat beds, which she donates to local shelters.

Scarlett shares timelapse videos of herself sorting fabrics on TikTok, giving people insight into the inner workings of her business. With TikTok’s algorithm known for quickly and easily delivering content, ethical and sustainable fashion has never been easier to find. Popular videos can go viral in the blink of an eye.

With more and more people seeing how much potential textile waste she is saving, the videos are both informative and strangely satisfying to watch.

The importance of circularity

Scarlett’s innovative methods show how much sustainability needs collaboration to truly succeed.

The fashion industry alone cannot ensure that all waste is used. However, just as Scarlett’s business thrives by delving into different industries and using leftovers to create pet supplies, more collaboration could mean less waste overall.

Indeed, John Pabon, founder and chief advisor of Fulcrum Strategic Advisors, a risk management firm focused on sustainability, has noticed that this trend towards circularity is becoming more and more prevalent, even in large companies.

Not only the physical resources are shared, but also the intellectual type.

“When companies get together around a table,” explains John, “they often find that there are questions that other members of the group can answer or other learnings that can accelerate progress in sustainability. . Most of what businesses face is in fact independent of the industry. “

Overall sustainability is certainly an industry independent issue. Each sector is playing its part in contributing to the climate crisis and will be affected by the repercussions as well – unless substantial changes are made. If we are serious about tackling bigger issues like fast fashion and overconsumption, green efforts must go beyond a single company or even a single industry.

Going truly zero waste is a process that even Scarlett herself hasn’t fully dealt with. Nonetheless, she is determined to continue making her business as zero waste as possible, as well as making the prices more accessible to a wider range of people.

“Even though zero waste has been around for a while, it’s still a new concept for a lot of people,” says Scarlett. “You just have to be creative and not be too hard on yourself if it’s not completely zero waste at the very start. It takes time.”