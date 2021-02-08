Pieter Mulier inaugurates a new era at Maison Alaa – WWD

The fashion division of Compagnie Financière Richemont, long in the shadow of Cartier and the other watch and jewelry brands of the Swiss group, is bursting with new creative energy.

On Friday, Maison Alaïa announced that it had recruited Pieter Mulier – the longtime right-hand man of designer Raf Simons – as the new creative director, pushing the house away from revivals of its archival creations in recent years. .

Her appointment comes less than two months after Chloe appointed Gabriela Hearst its new artistic director. The buzzing American designer, prized for her credentials in sustainability and chic luxury, is set to showcase her first Chloe collection in early March during Paris Fashion Week.

And last month, during Paris Couture Week, AZ Factory, an adventure between Richemont and designer Alber Elbaz, unveiled its first models and put them up for sale online.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to rumble in Europe that Richemont may be behind a plan to come back for designer Phoebe Philo, who has remained friends with Richemont president Johann Rupert since his days at Chloe. WWD reported in February 2020 that Philo was recruiting designers for a new fashion project, but it has been silent on the subject and under the radar.

Richemont’s other fashion and accessories brands include Dunhill – which returns to London Fashion Week later this month – with Peter Millar, Montblanc, Purdey and Serapian, not to mention a host of watch and designer brands. high end jewelry.

Of course, Maison Alaïa will be closely watched in fashion circles, given Mulier’s long experience alongside Simons at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein. Mulier presents its first Maison Alaïa collection for the spring 2022 season.

The Belgian designer will be based in Paris, and takes up the torch of a couturier almost universally praised for its rigorous methods and dedication to flattering hyper-feminine silhouettes.

“His appointment marks the opening of an important new chapter for our house as we jointly seek to carry Alaïa’s core values ​​and distinctive style into the future,” said Myriam Serrano, CEO of Maison Alaïa.

“Pieter is distinguished by remarkable technical talent and dedication to craftsmanship, a keen sense of construction and a sense of timeless beauty deeply rooted in the creative approach to our house,” she added, praising also his “quick wit, true generosity and unshakeable humanity.”

In a statement, Mulier declared that joining Maison Alaïa is “an absolute dream”.

“Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaïa’s powerful vision has served as inspiration, because he has always sought to give the time necessary for an innovative and sustainable creation”, t -he declares. “It is with this tremendous feeling of admiration and responsibility that I will seek to bring to life her legacy of celebrating femininity and placing women at the heart of creation.

“I look forward to meeting Alaïa’s valued clients and friends as well as the Alaïa Foundation, and jointly shaping the future of this legendary house,” he added.

After studying design and architecture at the Institut Supérieur d’Architecture Saint-Luc in Brussels, Mulier began his fashion career at the men’s brand Raf Simons in Antwerp, and widened his design sphere to include clothing and accessories for women alongside Simons. when the latter took over the creative direction of Jil Sander.

A low-key presence on the fashion scene posting artwork, groovy buildings, and photos of her adorable search-crazed dog John John on his Instagram feed, Mulier rose to prominence during his Dior days, stealing from numerous scenes in “Dior et moi”, a 2014 Documentary by Frédéric Tcheng which retraces Simons’ first two emotionally charged months as artistic director of the French fashion house.

When Simons moved to New York become creative director of Calvin Klein, Mulier was appointed Creative Director and was responsible for implementing Simons’ creative and design vision for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, as well as bridge and better clothing lines and accessories. Simons brought Mulier out for his track arcs. Mulier also led all the men’s and women’s design teams within the Calvin Klein brand, under the leadership of Simons.

This impressive and varied resume, along with his architectural background, has earned Mulier the plum job at Alaïa, where collections start with 3D shapes rather than flat sketches.

It is understood that Mulier will devote himself exclusively to Maison Alaïa, and he should bring a boost of innovation and fashion novelty to the house.

Selecting a new creative chef at Alaïa was a delicate operation, given the imposing legacy of the late Tunisian couturier and the fierce loyalty of the collaborators he left behind. It passed away in November 2017 at 77 years old.

An emblematic couturier of the modern era, Alaïa was known for his refusal to comply with industry schedules and marketing pressures, preferring to work at his own pace. He gained international fame in the 1980s thanks to the success of his evening gowns, cozy knitwear and sculpted leathers, and has been nicknamed “the king of the hanger” because his clothes fit like a second. skin.

Since his death, the house has reinterpreted the designs of its vast archives and made limited movements of expansion, in accordance with its rigorous philosophy and at its own pace.

Serrano, who quietly joined Alaïa in 2019 from Chloé, where she had been her communications and accessories director, last year presented a wardrobe of Alaïa’s most iconic creations called Les Editions in a gesture to enthusiasts – and with the aim of recruiting future ones. The first 30 looks, ranging from 1981 to 2017, were featured alongside Alaïa’s spring 2021 collection and made their retail debut in November.

A second batch was presented alongside the fall 2021 collection last month.

Since Richemont’s takeover of Alaïa in 2007, the conglomerate has invested in staffing, a three-story flagship in an 18th-century mansion in Paris that opened in 2013, and a location on New Bond Street in London which opened in 2018.

Serrano addressed the theme of creative renewal by an interview with WWD last year, revealing that the house has recruited talent in accessories and knitwear. She also admitted that the house was considering a second step that could involve hiring an art director.

