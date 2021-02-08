Are you looking for new places to shop? Penn State Students Share Favorite Vintage Fashion Stores | Lifestyle | Daily college student

For fresh fashion finds at State College, many Penn State students visit downtown clothing stores to create unique outfits.

With a combination of chain stores and local businesses, students have plenty of options to choose from.

Amanda Gregg thinks big chains like Urban Outfitters and H&M are decent options, but she thinks they’re a little too popular.

I think a lot of people end up wearing the same clothes, said Gregg (junior materials science and engineering). But if you go to thrifty places [stores] and vintage [stores], you can find unique pieces.

Rithu Sai Gauravaram said she struggled to shop for unique clothes when she arrived at Penn State. She said the only stores she knew of were H&M and Urban Outfitters.

I was going to a party and would see the Urban Outfitters clearance media worn by at least 10 people, Sai Gauravaram (second year of marketing and communications) said via email. Not being able to find unique pieces has frustrated me as my style consists mostly of unique and remarkable pieces.

However, Sai Gauravaram said that she instantly fell in love with the vintage Tigers Eye store, located inside the Webster Bookstore and Cafe.

Since all items are being saved, each piece is different from the next, said Sai Gauravaram. I was finally able to shop for my style without breaking my bank account.

RELATED

This year, small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. However, e …

Gregg, who described his style as vintage and particularly fond of ’80s fashion, also said Tigers Eye was one of his favorites.

Their stuff is probably more around the 80s and 90s, Gregg said. It’s definitely more of a modern vintage type of clothing.

Gregg also stated that she liked Love It Upcycle Boutique. The store carries more well-known brands than many other thrift stores and has two locations one in downtown and the other in Huntingdon, PA.

You get a bit of everything. I found pieces that actually looked very vintage-inspired, Gregg said. They also have designer pieces that are super cool.

Gregg said Love it Up is slightly more expensive than a typical thrift store, but compares to fast fashion prices.

Plus, Goodwill is one of Tori Gamels’ favorite places to save.

I love the idea of [wearing] revolving fashion, said Gamel (senior-archeology and the classics).

When shopping at Goodwill, Gamel has its own technique for finding the best items. She enjoys looking for familiar brands that she knows are high quality.

I generally like to walk and smell all the different fabrics, Gamel said. If you hit something that looks nice to you, then you look at it and you inspect it.

Plus, Gregg thinks savings are a trendy, fast-paced alternative.

They can spend about the same amount and get clothes that, at least I think, are of better quality, said Gregg.

Sai Gauravaram thinks students should try thrift stores or vintage purchases like his favorite store, Tigers Eye, to branch out and try new options.

If you like to experiment with your style and like to save money, this is the place for you.