Prabal Gurung on what it means to dress Vice President Kamala Harris

Prabal Gurung has always played an active role in the instrumental use of the power of fashion when it comes to socio-political causes. Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing a bespoke monochromatic look by him, for the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service which is held virtually in the State Dining Room of the White House. Madame VP looked suave in a merlot-colored wool crepe dress layered over a matching jacket.

As an immigrant designer from South Asia, born in Singapore, raised in Nepal and India and having lived in America, Australia and London, no one understands the value of inclusiveness better than Gurung. From selecting a diverse range of body-positive, all-race-encompassing models for her shows before it became the norm, to openly promoting feminism through her collection of intelligently designed clothing, Prabal has always used her platform beyond its commercial aspect.

Over the years, dynamic women like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and the Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted in his designs. But dressing Kamala Harris, who happens to be the African American, South Asian, black first vice president, invokes a personal sense of pride in him. In an exclusive conversation with ELLE India, Gurung talks about this important moment in history and how it will bring about a cultural shift in the years to come.

ELLE: As a South Asian designer, what did it mean for you to dress VP Kamala Harris?

Prabal Gurung: I feel deep gratitude. Being an immigrant myself, I have always believed that the United States is the place where dreams come true. Seeing Vice President Harris wearing our design the day after he was sworn in was a highlight for me. Having Harris as the U.S. Female, Black and South Asian First Vice President is so important to the global conversation about representation. For me, she is the true face of the American dream that I came here to realize: one that is accessible to all and not just to a few elites. When I think of the image of Madam Vice President wearing a sari, it reminds me of the strong women in my family who are truly the essence of me and my greatest inspiration. Women around the world, especially women of color, and those from marginalized communities can now feel represented and seen in one of the world’s highest offices.

ELLE: Tell us about the outfit you designed for her and the thought process behind it?

PG: It was a fitted garnet dress, complemented by a tone-on-tone jacket to match the length of the dress. The look was sleek, powerful, and representative of the sheer strength of matriarchal energy.

ELLE: How do you think the change in US policy will reflect on the future of fashion, especially independent designers?

PG: I always say that fashion doesn’t work in a vacuum. As designers, we are strongly influenced by the world around us. We take it to heart and it is reflected in our work. This means that we cannot ignore the important global conversations that are unfolding around issues such as diversity, inclusion, ethical manufacturing, and more. It is our duty to use our platform to be a force for change and progress. I believe independent designers are the heart and soul of the fashion industry, especially in America. They are independent designers who have been at the forefront of change movements within the industry and beyond. I hope the new administration will partner with myself and my peers to move the industry forward and recognize the importance of our contributions to the local economy.