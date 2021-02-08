Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton – WWD

LONDON – Boohoo has bought the last batch of major Arcadia brands – Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton – in a deal that marks the end of an era for the once powerful and now bankrupt UK retail group of Sir Philip Green.

Boohoo, who had been in exclusive talks to buy all three Arcadia names, pays £ 25.2million in cash for e-commerce and digital assets, intellectual property rights, customer data and inventory for the three brands.

The purchase comes a week after Asos bought Topshop, Miss Selfridge and other brands from the Arcadia Group, which declared bankruptcy last November, for 330 million pounds.

The Boohoo transaction excludes the store network which included 214 physical locations. Those stores will close, according to Deloitte, which handled Arcadia’s bankruptcy.

Deloitte added that approximately 260 employees from all three brands, including design, purchasing, merchandising and digital staff, will be transferred to Boohoo.

Boohoo is on a buying streak: A few weeks ago it bought the Debenhams brand, but not the stores, as part of an offer to create a multi-brand retail brand platform, a a sort of big virtual street, to compete with those of Next and Asos.

Dorothy Perkins and Wallis are both mass market women’s fashion brands, while Burton sells men’s clothing.

The three brands will allow Boohoo, an e-commerce powerhouse for Generation Z, to appeal to an older and wider population. The platform now offers 15 brands including Karen Millen, Oasis and Warehouse, which it also bought from the administration.

Boohoo said it bought all three Arcadia brands for a number of reasons: they had two million active customers in 2020; they will help strengthen Boohoo’s men’s clothing offering and its position in the global fashion e-commerce market.

Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton will also help grow the Debenhams multi-brand online marketplace that Boohoo is building.

John Lyttle, CEO of Boohoo, said on Monday that buying the brands out of government “ensures their legacy continues, while our investment aims to transform them into brands that fit the current market environment.

“We have been successful in integrating UK fashion brands into our proven multi-brand platform, and we look forward to integrating these brands.”

Boohoo said the transaction will be funded from the group’s existing cash resources, which stood at £ 386.9million as of December 31, 2020, ahead of the Debenhams acquisition for £ 55million last month.

In the most recent fiscal year ended August 29, 2020, the three Arcadia brands generated unaudited revenue of approximately £ 427.8 million across all channels and an unaudited EBITDA loss of £ 14.3 million.

Deloitte completed the break-up of Arcadia (it sold the plus-size brand Evans to City Chic at the end of December) and said the sales generated total proceeds of over £ 500million for creditors .

The company said the process to generate money from the group’s remaining assets, primarily from the group’s real estate portfolio, is underway.

After dominating the shopping streets of Britain for decades, Arcadia brands had a hard time as its owner Green was slow to switch to digital sales and had a vast area of ​​physical stores, which s was becoming more and more expensive to manage.

But in their heyday, the band and their gem Topshop were forces in the fashion world.

Green quickly understood the power of supporting young talent and making friends with celebrities.

He negotiated agreements between Topshop and figures like Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for clothing, lingerie and makeup while the store has actively spotted and supported young talent such as Jonathan Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Jonathan Saunders and Christopher Kane .

Topshop and its sister company Topman were the main sponsors of London Fashion Week, funding their own venues during the shows. Just three years ago, Topshop was hosting shows for designers like Preen de Thornton Bregazzi, Nicopanda, Shrimps, Molly Goddard, and Charlotte Knowles.