



Since its inception during the UK’s first national lockdown last year, The Future series from Vanity Fair explored how crucial aspects of our lives evolve and shape. Covering a range of exciting topics, it invites brave and brilliant people to reflect on the changes, losses and opportunities that have presented themselves in our new normal. The latest installment examines a topic at the forefront of the global sustainable development agenda that will affect us all in one form or another: the future of fashion. The conversation is hosted by Vanity Fairs Michelle Jana Chan, who is joined by Carry Somers, Founder and Director of Global Operations of Fashion Revolution, and Caroline Reyl, Head of Pictet Asset Management for Premium Brands. Carry Somers Somers founded Fashion Revolution in response to the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh in 2013. The idea has since grown into the world’s largest fashion activism campaign and has helped push the industry forward. towards greater transparency regarding supply chains and labor standards for these in them. Very well placed to comment on the role of investment in anticipating and promoting this transparency, Reyl heads the Premium Brands Fund at Pictet, which she joined in 2002. The conversation focuses on the issues surrounding clothing production and asks whether brands are doing enough to protect human rights and meet sustainability standards. Reyl notes that achieving these goals is vital for the survival of companies, highlighting the growing interest in provenance versus positioning. Somers stresses that this kind of change must be systemic, ensuring that profit for shareholders is not prioritized above the health and well-being of communities and ecosystems. The evolution of consumption habits is at the heart of the discussion. As second hand sales skyrocket and rental, repair and upgrading efforts continue, buying habits appear to be improving. It is estimated that the resale market will be larger than the fast fashion market over the next decade. Caroline Reyl With the vast majority of the growth coming from millennial consumers, who value transparency, Reyl hopes the fashion shift towards quality over volume will continue and be met by a willingness to invest in longevity. Somers reminds viewers that the most important thing we can do is ask brands questions, dig deeper, and ultimately make other positive changes. Continuing the crucial conversation, Michelle Jana Chan also discusses the future of the industry in an episode of Pictet Groups Found in conversation podcast, titled Sustainable Fashion, in which she joins Reyl and the great fashion designer Patrick Grant. Watch The Vanity Fair Future Series: The Future of Fashion below and listen to the episode of the Pictet Groups podcast, Sustainable Fashion on foundinconversation.pictet, sure Spotify or Apple podcasts.

