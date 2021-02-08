How blockchain could make fashion more sustainable





TextileGenesis believes the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can help. The Hong Kong and India-based company aims to make the fashion industry more transparent by using blockchain to digitize the supply chain, helping brands track clothing production from raw materials through to ‘finished article.

Brands interviewed for the report said they also want to create transparency in their supply chains, but McKinsey noted that few companies have yet achieved that goal. Sourcing sustainable materials is becoming a top priority for fashion companies, according to a 2019 report by consulting firm McKinsey & Company.Brands interviewed for the report said they also want to create transparency in their supply chains, but McKinsey noted that few companies have yet achieved that goal.

“Sustainability has really become mainstream,” says Amit Gautam, founder of TextileGenesis. “We are seeing an increased sense of urgency and a strong attraction from consumers, as well as a push from brands to promote sustainability as a core value proposition.”

Rather than using fibers like polyester and nylon, that contain plastics , some brands want to switch to materials such as recycled cotton, lyocell (made from wood pulp) and viscose (made from wood). But opaque supply chains can prevent them from monitoring the materials that end up in their finished products.

“The textile industry is one of the most fragmented industries on the planet,” Gautam told CNN Business. He says the supply chain for a simple garment can involve up to seven different manufacturing steps in multiple countries. “The raw material sometimes exchanges 10 hands before being transformed into a t-shirt,” he adds. His company uses blockchain technology to create a permanent record of every step of production. Blockchain is essentially a public ledger online that creates a permanent and accessible record of every step of the supply chain. TextileGenesis uses digital tokens, known as fiber coins, to provide a time-stamped record of the flow of physical products through the logistics network. Once the tokens are registered, they cannot be changed. “With blockchain, it’s impossible to manipulate the results,” says François Souchet, a sustainability expert at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to improve the environmental record of the fashion industry. “It gives everyone in the supply chain the certainty that the information is true.” “Once you have transparency in your supply chain, you can reduce your environmental impact and improve overall quality,” he adds. Textile tracking H&M HNNMY Since its launch two years ago, TextileGenesis has won € 150,000 ($ 180,000) Global change price for innovations promoting a greener fashion industry and leading a pilot project with a global fashion brand, tracing of recycled polyester and certified responsible wool. Austrian textile manufacturer Lenzing, Gautam’s former employer, has been working with TextileGenesis since 2019 and has deployed the technology to 120 customers and partners in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Lenzing’s vice president of global business management Florian Heubrandner says blockchain has provided “unprecedented transparency” in its dealings with brands and retailers. “This allows them to see exactly where the fiber was spun into yarn, where the yarn was woven or knitted and where the final garment was produced,” he says. He believes the technology can help brands achieve their sustainability goals and has protected Lenzing’s reputation as a manufacturer of sustainable textiles. This year TextileGenesis plans to work with the brands and manufacturers in India, Bangladesh and China. “Traceability and sustainability are two sides of the same coin,” says Gautam. “Brands make sustainability claims to their consumers about the materials they use. They need to make sure their product is genuine.”

