British fashion: Can the industry survive Covid and Brexit?

Fashion is fast and fleeting. That’s the point. Designers are lucky if they get a 10 year runway show. Now some are wondering if the industry itself will be another 10 years old. The company is going through hell, says Guram Gvasalia, Managing Director of Vetements.

The immediate concern of creators and retailers in a € 35 billion industry in the UK is Brexit. In an open letter to Boris Johnson last week, 451 industry executives warned that work visa restrictions for designers and mannequins and the additional tariffs and duties that must now be paid when goods leave the UK United for Europe threatens to decimate British fashion. Paul Smith is one of many designers who are considering moving some of the production from Britain to the mainland to avoid the extra cost.

The Brexit crisis alone would be bad enough, but it comes as fashion struggles with the effects of Covid-19. Thanks to the lockdown, the podiums are dark and no one knows when they will turn back on. Boutiques, department stores, shopping centers and factories have closed. Some big names will never reopen, including Barneys New York.

The collapse in international travel, including a shortage of Chinese tourists to Western capitals, cost the industry 10 billion last year and could do the same or worse this year, analysts believe. And the glut of stock exposed by the lockdown has revealed a dirty fashion secret: It’s based on overproduction, excessive resources, and cheap labor.

The situation is worse than that of Sars, 9/11 and the global financial crisis combined, says John Hooks, former right-hand man of Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, who is now a principal consultant to the biggest fashion brands. But the business is above all about change and the race to reset faster than at any time in its history. What will it look like in the future?

( Model at the Marques Almeida show / AFP via Getty Images )

Most designers hope the Brexit concerns will be resolved in time for the easing of lockdown restrictions, when demand and manufacturing finally picks up. Patrick Grant, chief executive of ETautz, hopes the letter to the Prime Minister will make it easier to obtain work visas for designers, models, stylists and manufacturing workers.

What about the response to Covid? Like almost all industries, fashion will be more digital. When the pandemic forced stores to close, brands that had been slow to embrace the internet had no choice but to step up. We are seeing a paradigm shift in the way people shop for luxury as consumers gravitate towards online, says Jos Neves, founder of Farfetch.

( Model at Molly Goddard salon / AFP via Getty Images )

He feels the benefit. Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont, owner of Cartier and Montblanc, and Alibaba, the Chinese tech titan, have invested $ 820 million in Farfetch to help boost sales in China. Farfetchs’ market value has more than quadrupled over the past year to nearly $ 15 billion.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, whose labels include Fendi, Dior and Loewe, is also strengthening its digital presence. He appointed Michael David, vice president of Louis Vuitton, as its first omnichannel general manager (online and offline sales). It is expected to move all LVMH brands to a single, global e-commerce and technology platform.

Neiman Marcus hired Apple veteran Bob Kupbens to develop digital products and capabilities that enhance in-store, online and omnichannel experiences. Sally Singer, former digital creative director of Vogues, has joined Amazon as head of fashion to bolster its efforts to attract big brands.

Going online will lead to the death of some physical stores, says Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein. But branded stores in big cities will survive and in many cases thrive, predicts Jonathan Siboni of data intelligence firm Luxurynsight, because luxury is not a commodity you can easily get online. It’s a question of desire and emotion. Stores will always be at the center of the development of this link between the consumer and the brand.

Despite Beijing’s growing condemnation of human rights violations, brands are looking to China for growth. Chinese consumers are expected to account for nearly half of all luxury goods purchases by 2025 and will resume shopping now that the pandemic is largely under control there. Swiss luxury watchmakers Hublot and Zenith both place their hopes in the East. We expect very strong growth of 30 to 50 percent there, says Ricardo Guadalupe, Managing Director of Hublots.

Will all the structural changes in the big fashion houses work? There are signs they might. Bain data shows luxury online shopping was worth $ 58 billion in 2020, up from $ 39 billion in 2019. And consumer appetite for online retailing shows no sign of stopping there. . Anecdotal evidence suggests digital sales topped 50% of all luxury Christmas sales in many markets. LVMH’s Asian sales rose 21 percent in the last quarter of last year. Much of Richemont’s fourth-quarter sales increase of 5% last year came in the Asia-Pacific region.

But there’s a catch. Exposure to overproduction forces the company to confront an issue that has been swept under the red carpet for too long: the environment. Almost all labels agree that they produce too many collections and put on too many expensive, elaborate shows around the world. The race is on to embrace sustainability. Some of the big names are off to a good start to fix their wares and habits. Kering, which owns Gucci and Saint Laurent, has a portfolio of natural climate solutions that aims to protect and restore ecosystems that mitigate climate change.

At LVMH, Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Loewe, started making clothing from recycled plastic bottles. Prada uses yarn spun from recycled ocean plastic to make its iconic nylon backpacks, ready-to-wear collections, accessories and shoes. Balenciaga and Burberry praise their green fabric references. Organic and recycled fibers can even be found at fast fashion retailers such as H&M.

Will that be enough to attract a new generation of environmentally conscious consumers away from popular retailers such as Depop, Vestiaire and TheRealReal? This is a worrying question for big brands. Another tricky issue is the glut of unsold inventory that has built up under the foreclosure. Overproduction has always meant most brands of cut-price products, but they have been forced to cut prices by up to 70 percent in recent months to clear the backlog. Persuading consumers to pay top dollar again can be difficult, Hooks warns. He recalls that after the global financial crisis, many brands went on sale and customers got used to the discounts and weren’t ready to pay full price again.