Wolf Alice star: “ Marilyn Manson filmed my dress at the festival ” – Music News





Marilyn Manson has been accused by Wolf Alice star Ellie Rowsell of filming her skirt without permission. The Rock is Dead singer has been ditched by his longtime label and manager following accusations of abuse from his ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, and other women who emerged last week. Now Rowsell weighed in, tweeting: “Solidarity with Evan Rachel Wood and those who call Marilyn Manson. It’s sad to see people standing up for him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight. not a free pass to abuse women. “ The British singer went on to claim that Manson, real name Brian Warner, had a camera pointed at her skirt during a festival. “I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago,” she shared. “After his compliments to my group became more and more hyperbolic, I became suspicious of his behavior,” she continued. Retailer: “I was shocked to look down and see that he was filming my skirt with a gopro (camera). There was no impact on his behavior,” Rowsell fumed, “If he does this kind of thing all the time, why the hell has he been headlining festivals for so many years?” She then asked herself: “When will we stop allowing misogynists because of their success?” declaring: “Women should feel safe in the male dominated world of the music industry”. The Wolf Alice star admitted she had thought twice before posting, but Manson’s response to Wood’s abuse allegations, in which he insisted that all sex acts between them were consensual, made him understand that it should be made public. “I wasn’t sure if I should raise anything, but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationship was ‘entirely consensual’ – I don’t think he knows the meaning of consent if it bypassed young women to festivals, ”she wrote, adding,“ Thanks for your courage Evan. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos