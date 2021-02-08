Men admit role in Uber Eats-like next-gen drug delivery business





Seven of the 11 men accused of being part of an Uber Eats-type drug delivery service have pleaded guilty. The Melbourne Magistrates’ Court learned on Monday that the other four men had not admitted any charges and will face remand proceedings this week, testing whether the evidence against them is strong enough to proceed to trial. They are each accused of participating in an organized drug union. Police allege the union used a messaging system similar to food delivery companies, which linked up to 200 lower level drug dealers to on-demand products. Victoria Police Superintendent Deb Robertson said that at the time of the arrests in April 2019, the system used by suspected traffickers was the ‘next generation’. “(This is a) highly entrepreneurial group of drug dealers who ran an incredibly mobile business,” she said. “All those arrested are under 30 years old.” Khuong Minh Nguyen admitted six charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, trafficking in proceeds of crime and possession of a weapon. Raymond Tran pleaded guilty to eight counts, including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, driving while suspended and possession of two or more weapons. Thanh Huy Truong admitted four charges, including trafficking in methylamphetamine and cocaine. David Vu pleaded guilty to trafficking in methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis. Larry Vu pleaded guilty to trafficking in methylamphetamine and handling the proceeds of crime. Thanh Tu Dang has pleaded guilty to trafficking in methylamphetamine and growing cannabis. Huy Dinh Vu admitted trafficking in methylamphetamine, trafficking in proceeds of crime, possession of cocaine and three minor offenses. The seven who pleaded guilty will face a plea hearing in county court on March 9. Quang Vo, William Wu, Phi Cong Van and James Van will return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Originally published as Men admit Uber Eats-style drug trade

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos