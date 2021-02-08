Sickness and Health: Andover Boutique Gives Free Wedding Dresses to Pandemic Workers | Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER Dressed in tulle, lace and rhinestones, Mariama Runci decided it was time to face her mom.

Did you hear what she said? Runcie said with a smile, ready to echo her mother’s words to a worker at the Brides Across America store in Andover. She said, I say yes to this dress.

Living across the country from his family and Chicago wedding location, Runcie, a doctor with a home in Cambridge, has struggled to plan his wedding amid the pandemic. Fortunately, finding the perfect wedding dress was an easier task for the emergency room doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Womens Hospital. She found that Andover-based nonprofit Brides Across America has expanded its program to donate dresses to frontline healthcare workers in the event of a pandemic.

I’m still a resident (doctor) so I made a lot of sacrifices to save to have a marriage, said Runcie, referring to the fact that doctors don’t make a lot of money early in their careers.

It’s so nice to have someone take care of you, she said of Brides Across America, especially when you serve people and work in the service every day.

When Runcie first became an emergency room doctor, she expected the madness that usually comes with work. However, for nearly a year, the emergency rooms where she works have been much busier than normal due to the pandemic. The two weeks at the start of the pandemic set the tone: she worked 95 hours in each of those weeks.

Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America, said it made perfect sense for her organization to provide healthcare workers like Runciew with free wedding dresses.

We felt it really aligned with our mission to help these frontline healthcare workers, as they put their lives on the line too, as do the military and first responders, Janson said.

In 2008, Jansen established the Brides Across America organization to help military brides, many of whom served in the Middle East, and after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, she began giving free wedding dresses to the former. stakeholders.

The store reserves two days per month for an Operation Wedding Gown event where dresses are offered to eligible brides-to-be. The store is also working with other bridal shops across the country to provide gifts for brides who cannot make it to the Andover store.

Brides Across America has helped many local brides, especially those who work at Massachusetts General Hospital. Runcie shared the good news with her colleague, Dr. Stephanie Ludy of Boston.

It was an amazing experience, said Ludy while choosing her dress.

The pandemic has put more than normal financial pressure on future brides, Jansen said. Weddings were quite expensive before the pandemic, but now some brides have to plan their big days and often incur additional expenses due to the health crisis.

For her September wedding, Runcie adjusted to the COVID-19 rules by reserving a larger space than she initially chose and also added an outdoor option. She is waiting to see if she can acquire rapid COVID-19 tests to make customers feel more secure. The dress provided by Brides Across America brought her tremendous relief, she said.

The Andover store also sells dresses to the public, with 100% of the proceeds going to the non-profit organization, so brides who shop there know they are helping other brides, Jansen said. This month, the store is selling all of the wedding dresses for $ 699. The store also has a special Mother of the Bride Friday, where moms dresses are sold for $ 129.