Puppy Bowl XVII: Team Ruff Wins Adorable Adoptable Puppies & Dogs Match In Dramatic Way

It was a tough game for Team Fluff: Team Ruff beat their opponents in the 17th Puppy Bowl on Sunday with a spectacular comeback. This year’s game featured 70 puppies from 22 shelters who were split into two teams to compete for “touchdowns” at a canine-sized football stadium. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stuart, the game got off to a wild start with Team Ruff’s Archer, an American Staffordshire Terrier, receiving a penalty for “illegal use of the goalposts” for ripping the opposing team’s goal post. Despite the rough start, Ruff’s Muffin, a terrier mix, made the team’s first touchdown after an impressive tackle from the hard of hearing Marshall Terrier, who is training to be a support dog for frontline workers in the COVID pandemic. The dogs were able to catch their breath during the halftime show, performed by a group of stimulated cats, with the help of DJ Grand Master Scratch on the decks. In the final quarter, Jett, a two-legged lab with his own wheeled cart, scored a touchdown for Team Fluff. Jett’s field goal lives in our minds rent free #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/BJuOCZPfgD – Animal planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 7, 2021 After many back and forths with both teams scoring multiple touchdowns, Team Ruff’s Muffin scored another for the team, bringing the score to 66-69 with less than a minute to go. With the team just three points behind, Team Ruff’s Big Boss Paulie, a mix of American Staffordshire Terrier and Dutch Shepherd, rocked for a touchdown before the clock ran out in the paw-biting match. After back-to-back wins for Team Fluff over the past few years, Team Ruff defeated Team Fluff by a final score of 73-69 to win Puppy Bowl XVII. Marshall was awarded the title of MVP of the game. For the last 16 events, each puppy and kitten presented in the Puppy Bowl is adopted after the broadcasts of the program. Seventy families were able to bring their adopted pets home after this year’s game, according to Animal Planet. Sunday’s event also featured First Lady Jill Biden, who delivered a public service announcement on dog adoption and wearing masks amid the pandemic. He introduced the two German Shepherds of the Bidens, Champ and Major – the first refuge animal to live at the White House.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos