Australian Open men’s predictions for matchday two including Simon vs Tsitsipas

Australian Open – Men’s Predictions

Tennys Sandgren vs. Alex de Minaur

Jim:

Alex de Minaur has yet to really make an impact on his home Slam, something he will surely want to change. But regardless if he does a deep race this fortnight in Melbourne, it would certainly come as a surprise if he fails to get the upper hand over Tennys Sandgren.

Prediction: from Minaur to 4

Fraser:

Sandgren has a reputation for playing slams. The tall American is enjoying the fast Melbourne courts and is hoping for a repeat of his deep run last year at this tournament. However, De Minaur is quickly becoming one of the best players on the men’s tour. The Australian covers the pitch better than anyone and often wins matches by having his opponents play more balls than they want. Sandgren is a quality player, but De minaur is at a level he cannot match.

Prediction: De Minaur in 3

Eric:

De Minaur had an impressive start to the year in 2021, as he won his fourth career title earlier in the year. De Minaur should pass Sandgren without too much trouble and move on to the next round here.

Prediction: De Minaur in 3



Sumit Nagal vs. Ricardas Berankis

Jim:

It is difficult to have much confidence in Sumit Nagals’ chances against Ricardas Berankis after the Lithuanian beat the Indian 6-2 6-2 last week. Of course, weird things happened, but it would be a real surprise if Berankis wasn’t the man to reach the second round.

Prediction: Berankis in 3

Fraser:

Berankis is a solid, if not spectacular, tennis player who enjoys the hard courts. By ocntrast, Nagal much prefers clay and has yet to break into the tour’s top 100 on a consistent basis. berankis is also in good shape having made some games under his belt in the ATP warm-up tournaments this week. It can be tight, but Berankis has more quality and is much more comfortable on hard courts. Support him to continue here.

Prediction: Berankis in 4

Eric:

The pair met last week in the Melbourne warm-up tournament, in which Berankis won. Expect Nagal to change some tactics and win this time around.

Prediction: Nagal in 4



Casper Ruud vs. Jordan Thompson

Jim:

Jordan Thompson has been in good shape lately, but it’s a tough draw for the Australian. Casper Ruud still has some work to do if he wants to establish himself as one of the best in the game, but the basics are there. His solid home game is expected to see him overtake Thompson and advance to the round of 16 at Melbourne Park.

Prediction: Ruud in 4

Fraser:

Ruud is one of the rising stars of the men’s circuit after a stellar 2020 year. However, he has yet to adapt his game to hard courts and remains much more comfortable on clay. Thompson is quite the opposite and feels most at home on the hard courts, especially those in his home country. Ruud’s quality should make this close, but I think it will take some time before he starts to be a threat on this surface.

Prediction: Thompson in 4

Eric:

Thompson played very well in Adelaide last week, as he reached the quarter-finals there. A tough game to predict, but with home support and good form from Thompson – he could pass.

Prediction: Thompson in 4



Gilles Simon against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jim:

Once upon a time it would have been a very difficult first round draw for Stefanos Tsitsipas. But Gilles Simon is not the force he once was. His groundstrokes remain consistent, but he no longer covers the pitch like he did when he was at the peak of his powers and the Greek should be able to cross it accordingly.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in 3

Fraser:

This game just might be one of the most exciting of the first round. Simon is in the twilight of a successful career while Tsitsipas is one of the shining lights of the new generation of men’s tennis. However, SImon is still and adept at the counterpuncher and a great defender when in the mood. Tsitsipas will want to be the aggressor in this game but may well be drawn to Simon’s mistakes if he is late. It should be close, but the Greek will.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in 4

Eric:

A fascinating first tour between youth and experience. The Frenchman hasn’t pulled out of Melbourne’s first round since 2007, and will desperately want to keep his impressive record alive when he takes on the Greek. Expect a close battle, but Tsitsipas pulls through.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in 5

