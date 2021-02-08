Meghan Markle’s first wedding dress looked like Kate Middleton’s





Meghan Markle’s first wedding dress from September 2011 looked like Kate Middleton’s.

Markle wore a strapless dress with a jeweled belt to marry Trevor Engelson.

The dress was similar to what Middleton wore to her wedding reception five months earlier.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Recently resurfaced photos from Meghan Markle’s first wedding show her dress surprisingly resembled Kate Middleton’s. Prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Read more: Meghan Markle received a surprise cry during the bachelor party of her ex-husband Trevor Engelson Markle and Engelson tied the knot at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in a four-day celebration with family and friends in September 2011, Insider previously reported. The former actress wore a strapless white dress with a belt adorned with silver jewelry, as the photos show posted on Instagram that were recently shared by Hello! Magazine. The dress resembles the Alexander McQueen gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace in April 2011, just five months before Markle’s nuptials. While it is not known if Markle was inspired by her future sister-in-law’s dress, it is true that she was a Middleton fan before they met. The Duchess of Sussex referenced ‘Princess Kate’ royal wedding in a blog post for her former lifestyle website, The Tig, in 2014. Read more: Jill Biden appeared to channel Meghan Markle’s wedding look for her first White House appearance “Little girls dream of being princesses. For my part, I was talking about She-Ra, princess of power, ”she wrote. “And adult women seem to hold onto that childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstances surrounding the royal wedding and the endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool / Getty Images





Markle’s wedding dress for her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry was a complete departure from the dress she wore to her first wedding. The dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, featured a bateau neckline and a 16-foot-long veil, embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. Read more: Woman who helped tailor Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wedding dresses said Princess Diana’s iconic gown ‘looked like it should be in a hurry’ Markle even helped design the dress. The Duchess and Waight Keller worked “closely on the design, which embodies a timeless minimalist elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy,” Kensington Palace wrote in an Instagram post.

