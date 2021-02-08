Colorado State Sports are 5-0 against Wyoming this year after sweeping men’s basketball The Rocky Mountain Collegian

The border war never fails to excite. The two-game streak in Laramie, Wyoming, was no different this week for Colorado State men’s basketball.

With the men’s and women’s basketball teams sweeping Wyoming, in addition to the Frontier War football victory, CSU gets the first 5-0 school sweep over Wyoming since 1999-2000. “

CSU improved in their run for the big dance, but it wasn’t an easy task to pull two games away from their biggest road rival. Dramatically, CSU was able to walk away with two wins against the Pokes.

The first game in the series was a thriller until the buzzer. Wyomings University star Marcus Williams hit a set of 3 pointers towards the end of the game, but it gave CSU one more chance. Kendle Moore took it on his own and walked across the court to hit the winning layup.

Isaiah Stevens, usually tasked with taking endgame and crucial shots, was less than four minutes left in the game. This gave Moore a big opportunity, and he capitalized, giving CSU the 74-72 win.

A recurring light point for the Rams is John Tonje, who had a nice streak on the bench. He was extremely consistent with 14 points in the first game of the series and followed it with 10 points in CSU’s second win. Tonje hits three, scoring tough buckets on the inside and looks like a big defensive piece.

Tonje comes off the bench and is clearly an important piece for this team, but his recent successes beg the question of whether he is one of the best players on this team? Tonje’s progress can be seen as his midrange baseline shot frequently appears in his attacking play, showing he is working and developing his game.

Tonje isn’t the only one to have added to their arsenal. David Roddy has been hitting the fadeaways with a big touch in the last few games, a shot that is basically unattainable thanks to Roddys’ size and ability to create space. Adam Thistlewood constantly uses his prowess as a three-way shooter to get the defense to bite on pump fakes before taking dribbling pull-ups inside the arc.

Roddy finished with a team 15 points and completed with 11 rebounds in the second game to secure his seventh double-double of the season.

The Rams dominated the first half of Game 2. Their defense was spinning quickly and forcing the Cowboys to take a tough shot at almost any possessions. Wyoming failed to score in double digits until 8:28 am of the first half. The first half’s dominance was exemplified by a 14-0 CSU run resulting in a 18 points ahead for the Rams with just under eight minutes to go in the half. Still, Wyoming made a short run to finish the half, so it seemed inevitable that in a rivalry game, the Pokes would make it a contest.

Kendle Moore, who won the match in Game 1, once again showed her skills in transition. He’s a pesky advocate who forces many changes and turns them into transition opportunities. While he’s smaller than many of his counterparts, his speed and nifty finishing ability allows him to seemingly score every time in these one-on-one transition scenarios. Moore would end up nine points but it was a big defensive reason why Wyoming star Marcus Williams had a gravel game. Wyomings’ top scorer for the season was limited to just eight points on 4-12 filming.

Moore saved the game again late in this one. He shoved the ball out of Wyoming’s hands on CSU’s most crucial defensive possession, forcing Wyoming to start the foul play and inevitably give the Rams the win.

The victory was not easy, as rivalry clashes never do. Even with the stellar first half, CSU had to grind for the victory in the second half. Hanging on to a late-game thread due to free throws and some defensive turmoil, the Rams ended the game with a 68-59 to win.

The last time @CSURams got a 5-0 regular season sweep over Wyoming in FB, MBB and WBB? 1999-00. The last time Wyoming did it at CSU? Never. pic.twitter.com/PxihEfi9jv – Colorado State Statistics and Information (@CSUStatsInfo) February 7, 2021

The scan sets CSU to 14-4 overall and 11-3 in the conference game. CSU currently sit second in the conference standings, but are tied for the lead in wins.

