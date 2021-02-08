Celebrities make sure unloved brunette enjoys a moment in the sun | Fashion





Is brown the new black? In 2021, we certainly want to. Color, which has long been unloved (playwright Lee Blessing said: Oh come on! Nobodys favorite color is brown!), Is trending in all its undertones, from chocolate to caramel and beyond. This week Angelina Jolie was revealed as the cover star of British Vogues March issue, dressed in office-chic, in shades of almond, peanut and tortilla brown by Max Mara, Ralph Lauren and Sablyn. As searches for The North Face Puffer, one of the most coveted garments of recent months in brown, increased by 1,950%. On Jil Sander and Hermès’ Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion shows, color played an important role, while fashion houses Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta also featured color in their Spring / Summer 2021 collections. Simple searches for the brown color increased by 350% (between July and December) on the Depop resale platform. The color, which should already be a favorite in interiors (Ideal Home magazine named the shade Brown Bunny a key home trend, praising its ability to reduce anxiety), was worn by Adut Akech |, Alexa chung and Bella hadid, who have worn many items including plush coats, leather pants and suede boots featuring beige, terra cotta and mocha color variations. Experts associate its popularity with lockdown and our reconnection to the great outdoors. In 2020, we saw an increase in natural, restorative tones as consumers flocked to the great outdoors, says Johanna Thomas, color manager at Coloro, a tone consulting firm. Whether hiking, walking or camping, consumers were looking for comfort in soft, authentic tones. This is something confirmed by Holly Tenser, head of ready-to-wear purchasing at the Browns fashion store. Classic understated neutrals have continued to perform over the past two seasons, she says. Shades of brown offer a fresh alternative to black and white essentials. Perhaps, inevitably, the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan has been responsible for promoting the Brown Agenda. Kendall Jenner was notably photographed wearing the North Face puffer jacket (in brown, natch). And Travis Scott (rapper and Kylie Jenners ex) dressed for Halloween in brown Batman outfit; it was just a continuation of his love of color, which was articulated through brown emojis on Instagram, a collection of Lamborghini Urus in color and his capsule collection with McDonalds with the shade, which some have named roach Brown. While Kanye West (ex of Kim Kardashians) showcased color in his Yeezy fashion line (notably in Yeezy season 1 in 2015), Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS loungewear collection also put color at the center. step.







