Unexpectedly, women in Minnesota found long-lost wedding dresses

This is one of those wedding horror stories.

Amanda Timm first saw it online late last year: A woman opened her souvenir wedding dress box, only to discover another dress inside.

And deep inside, I said, “I have to check my box,” Timm recalls. And maybe another time after that. I’ll do it another time, she remembered thinking.

Eventually her 5 year old daughter Brynn, like her 5 year old, started pestering her about it. After Timm married husband Mike in St. Paul in 2013, the shed dropped off her dress at a dry cleaner in Woodbury to be cleaned and packed shortly after their honeymoon.

Last month, Timm pulled the box out from under her stairs at her home in Clear Lake, Minnesota to show her middle daughter the bespoke shiny white lace dress handing she was married in. But in the box she found an ivory beaded Oleg Cassini dress. With a train.

“After 8 years, I was like… I just said to my husband, ‘I’m never gonna get the dress back, baby, just to let you know,’ Timm said. He offered to do another one. She knew I just sat in a dark room and cried to myself that night, and he said, “Do you want to go out and watch a show?” And I’m like, “I can’t. I just have to sit here and cry.” “

Kris and Troy Lystad (pictured left) tied the knot on June 30, 2012 in Woodbury Central Park. Amanda Timm poses for a photo on her wedding day, February 23, 2013, in Saint-Paul. Courtesy of Kris Lystad and Amanda Timm

But hope, like true love, never dies, so Timm phoned and called the Woodbury dry cleaner who had her dress packed years ago. It sounded grim: the company had changed hands twice. There was a tag on the wrong dress, but no name, just a men’s clothing store that obviously had NOT worn the dress. And could have been anywhere.

Enter Polly Nemec, who now owns the Woodbury dry cleaning store, as well as several other stores.

“I really, really didn’t have a lot of hope,” she said.

But there was another clue: the claim label in Timm’s box stated that the software the store used nearly eight years ago was the same company Nemec still used. Nemec called, fingers crossed, to see if the company had any backup data from a long time ago.

They did and it showed that the dresses had arrived just two days apart. And there, in the digital dust, was an email address. Nemec sent out a message, hoping someone would see him.

Kris Lystad did it.

Amanda Timm kisses Polly Nemec (right), who has found Timm’s wedding dress. Timm looked in her wedding dress box and realized she had another woman’s dress after hearing a report about a wedding dress mix. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

“I looked at it, and I’m like Oh my God,” she said. “I went over there, and I was really close to where the box was, so I took the box out.”

Lystad, who lives in Stillwater, said he had been in an entry closet for almost a decade, unopened.

“And I looked at it, and I was like ‘no, this is not my dress.’ “Her husband Troy knew that too.

Lystad had worked in Men’s Wearhouse’s formal wear department at the time and had simply shipped her dress months after her wedding in 2012 to the dry cleaning store used by her store. She got it back, life went on, and she hadn’t thought about it anymore.

Kris Lystad’s wedding dress rests on a table as Polly Nemec adjusts Amanda Timm’s wedding dress on Saturday. Lystad and Timm discovered they had been wearing wedding dresses for almost eight years and met on Saturday to exchange. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Nemec reunited Lystad and Timm on Saturday at his Stillwater store, aptly named Treasured Garment Restoration. In the back room, surrounded by dozens of other wedding dresses waiting to be locked away, all of those who were separated at a safe distance, spread out and admired the dresses they had last worn. the nights of their weddings.

“Oh my God, I’m so happy,” Timm said, the dress finally in hand. It’s crazy to see her again.

Nemec took out the cardboard bust forms of the boxed dresses; she said they could stain the fabric. She wrapped everything up in tissue paper in front of the two married women for the afternoon.

As Nemec wrapped the second robe, Timm opened a felt-tip pen and put his initials on the outside of his box. In case.