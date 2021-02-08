Sporto Bermuda shorts bridge the gap between style and comfort

BANGALORE from India, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – When you think of comfortable outfits, underpants are the first thing that comes to mind.

Shorts for men have become an everyday thing now but, would you believe there was a time when shorts could only be worn on the beaches or on the tennis courts? Traditionally, shorts were not considered gentleman’s attire and had a set of limitations as to where it could be worn.

Times have changed and fashion has never stopped changing with her, if someone was going for a little walk what would they prefer to wear? A comfortable pair of underpants or jeans? It is certain that the shorts would be the most preferred choice. Comfort is the obvious choice, but who says comfort can’t be in fashion.

Before the scorching summers start, everyone rushes to the stores to make themselves comfortable and relaxed underpants. As well as being a must-have choice when it comes to summer outfits, shorts have also made their entry into fashionable tourist clothing. To meet this growing demand, Sporto offers a variety of Bermuda shorts and boxer shorts for men.

The brand is a subsidiary of the prestigious clothing manufacturer JG Hosiery which was established in 1980. The brand has enjoyed immense success not only in the domestic market but also in the international market such as UAE. Products such as Macho, Amul Comfy, and Zoiro are all admired by Indian consumers. Sporto has inherited all the qualities of the renowned company and guarantees products of the highest quality.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut the world off and people were confined to their homes for a long time, flexible clothing was the ultimate choice of outfit. Whether it was a formal meeting or an informal video call with friends, comfortable clothing was the go-to choice for everyone. Sporto has strived to meet this demand and has comfortably bridged the gap between fashion and comfort. It is difficult to find another company that matches the comfort level and quality of shorts for men which are offered by Sporto.

When it comes to the fabric used to make them, there are many options available for shorts for men. The brand uses different types of fabrics such as inkjet fabric, double knit fabric, single jersey fabric and athletic fabric depending on the use of the shorts. In addition to the fabric, nice style options like wide waist, inner elastic, zipped pockets, wonder prints, Patti side, Patti mesh, side piping are also available.

You can pair these cool boxer shorts with basic t-shirts, or a muscular t-shirt on the beach or just out for a walk with friends.

Besides comfort, they are incredibly stylish as the contrasting patterns and colors added to the charm of men’s underpants. Sporto has achieved both comfort and style in its collection of men’s shorts. The use of a rich cotton fabric, a jersey knitted in a dense weave and a reinforcement stitch gave the product stability, ease and extended durability. On the other hand, a great fit and better color variations made it the ultimate fashion choice. Bermuda shorts for men have been popular among the masses for quite a long time now.

With a touch of comfort, what adds the extravagance of style to the Sporto Men’s Shorts are the contrasting waistbands, drawstring and interior pockets. This gives the style a top edge to stand out. The yarns used in the construction of Sporto Bermuda shorts keep you comfortable during long activities, on college days or when relaxing with friends. The comfort factor added to the style provided by the brand makes shorts for men a great fashion choice for sportswear or casual wear.

Bermuda shorts are pioneers and are also preferred by travelers. Sporto has been instrumental, especially in the Indian shorts market, in getting customers to watch shorts for men as more than just a summer garment. Sports shorts for men are not only stylish but are made from high quality cotton and are extremely comfortable to wear. The Sporto Bermuda collection is worth trying because it comfortably crosses the thin line between fashion and comfort.

About Sporto:

Sporto was born to transform the Flexiwear apparel industry and make it more accessible and affordable for commoners. Sporto has been instrumental in the sportswear revolution through constant innovation to improve the manufacturing processes of designs, fabrics and garments. Creating a balance between fashion, utility and flexibility in Flexiwear has been a remarkable achievement for Sporto.

