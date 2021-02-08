6 OTT shows for the fashion conscious

February 8, 2021



2020 has been a long year for everyone. With a lot of time at our disposal, we got hooked on several different OTT platforms. Whether you’re looking for a detailed documentary or an easy watch filled with enviable outfits, there’s something for everyone in this bespoke TV tour. However, if you’re the one who can’t help but judge characters based on their clothes and jewelry, congratulations, you’ve been bitten by the fashion bug. Understanding your perspective here, we’ve got six runways to watch for some flawless fashion inspiration.

Gossip Girl

A drama for American teenagers, Gossip Girl revolves around Manhattan’s hottest teenagers. From long Blair Waldorf capes, opulent coats and trendy headdresses to the free spirited dresses and bohemian accessories of Serena Van Der Woodsen, this runway gives all kinds of advice to upping your fashion game in the most fashionable way. simple possible.

A decent boy

If traditional wear is your choice, this show can give your brilliant ideas on how to change your ethnic game. The costumes for the main character, Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), are all about classic curtains with a contemporary twist. If you’re a fan of fabric, watch for delicate use of fabrics like mulmul, handweaving, and organza!

Emily in Paris

American drama Emily in Paris is about a character named Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris to work. Resonating with the atmosphere of the fashion capital of the world, Emily’s outfits are chic, trendy and always on the cutting edge! She dresses in bold colors and prints, paired with berets, trendy hair accessories and boots. Keep your credit cards handy, as you may want to shop right away!

His private life

His private life, a famous Korean drama, is all about pants and pastel shades. If you are an avid follower of cutting edge work wear, this show can teach you how to use bright and bold hues to kill the boredom that comes with formal outfits! And if you like cardigans, this might give you references to bookmarks.

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

The show’s main character, Midge Maisel is a housewife who wears quintessential 1950s styles during the day and transforms into a quirky comedian in shift dresses at night. If your fashion has many nuances, this runway will give you inspiration for outfits for all different moods. Also, don’t blame us if you end up shopping for some stylish eyeglasses and handbags after binge-watching the show!