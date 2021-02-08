Fashion
Rihanna, Chloe Bailey, Priyanka Chopra & More of the Best Dressed Stars
High fashion can be elegant and artistic, but sometimes just fun. Many of the best runway looks are imbued with a light sensibility that makes them a pleasure to wear, and this week celebrities have been looking for them. On social networks, on vacation and even on Saturday Night Live, the dress atmosphere was exuberant and optimistic. At the Sundance Film Festival, Tessa Thompson brought an eclectic air to The passages head to toe virtual first in Gucci. Her groovy floral skirt from the Resort 2021 brand lookbook, cream jacket and dangling golden double G belt was a seductive throwback that underscored the actress’ ability to make even the most retro-inspired outfits modern.
Elsewhere, summery motifs provide an unexpected burst of excitement. Currently enjoying a break at her home in Barbados, Rihanna updated her Instagram to show that even her vacation is extremely stylish. In a brightly colored tie-dye babydoll dress by Dannijo, a bucket hat, and piles of jade jewelry, she gave us a taste of tropical glamor in the dead of winter. This was Rihanna at her most daring: a look that managed to be ideal for poolside lounging and without any extravagant excuse.
Chloe Bailey has found ways to adopt a retro theme and a beach theme, all from the comfort of her backyard. The Versace Spring / Summer 2021 look covered in singers ‘starfish and coral was a tribute to Gianni Versaces’ classic Treasure of the Sea collection from Spring 1992. Turquoise with gold accents and a bodice accentuating the waist, dress delivered on the principles of Versace sex appeal and feminine power. If traditional red carpets were achievable, it’s likely Bailey would have broken the internet with an appearance in Donatella’s sultry design, but for now, she’s raising the bar for style online.
Thompson, Bailey, and Rihanna all had a great time in style, but the funniest fashion moment of the week came thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During his press tour for the famous film by Ramin Bahranis, The white tiger, Chopra found inspiration in the idea of stories of a white tiger, an individual whose accomplishments are so exceptional that there can only be one in a generation. Chopra wore feline stripes from the first St. Johns Knits capsule by the brand’s new Creative Director, Zoe Turner, to hammer home the message. The Chopras dress was as chic as you might expect, but the matching ensemble worn by her dog, Diana, took the cuteness factor to the limit.
