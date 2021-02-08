Iowa Men’s Golf Makes History at Big Ten Match Play





The second place of the teams is the best in the history of the school.

Hannah kinson Benton Weinberg takes a tee shot during an invitation golf course at the Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iowa came in first with a score of 593 against 12 other teams.

After senior Alex Schaake expressed genuine optimism that the Hawkeyes could win their first tag team event of the shortened 2021 season, the Iowa men’s golf team is barely a game away. A 3-2 loss in the championship game to the seeded Indiana Hoosiers reduced Iowa’s chances of making it to the top of the conference at the Big Ten Match Play Championship February 5-6 at Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Florida. It’s hard to reach the championship game and not win, but I’m so grateful for the experience we had together, Iowa head coach Tyler Stith said in a statement. . We gave him everything we had, but we just ran out in the end. Iowa reached the championship game, the culmination of two days of head-to-head battles, after three straight 3-2 wins. Iowa beat Nebraska and Penn State on day one and beat back fashionable Michigan State on Saturday morning to stage their showdown with Indiana in the afternoon. In the final match, with two of the individual matches earlier, a 5-3 win for Iowas Benton Weinberg and a 3-2 loss for Hawkeye senior Jake Rowe, three games were decided on the last hole. Junior Gonzalo Leal Montero made his fifth birdie of the round on the 18th hole of games to beat Clay Merchant 1UP and put the Hawkeyes in second. But the two sophomores Mac McClear and Schaake lost the last hole of their games to fall to their opponents. RELATED: Iowa Men’s Golf Ready for Return to Action McClear, a native of Hinsdale, Ill., Found himself a hole behind, having to win the last hole to tie the game and force more holes. Instead, he bogeyed while Indianas Harry Reynolds birdieed a closing game to win Game 2 UP. Hawkeyes’ top player Schaake was tied with opponent Mitch Davis for the lead on the last hole, but the senior from Omaha, Nebraska, made a finishing bogey to fall in his one-hole game. Schaake, Leal Montero, McClear and Weinberg each played in all four team matches. In fifth place on the teams, senior Jake Rowe took over from transfer graduate Charles Jahn after Jahn surrendered unbalanced back-to-back losses on Friday. Weinberg and Schaake have each led 3-1 this week while Leal Montero and McClear have even posted records of 2-2. Rowe went 1-1 in his relief from Jahn. All of the Hawkeye golfers, except Jahn, played in last year’s edition of the Conference Match Play Championships. Last year in that event, Iowa also went 3-1 but lost in their first game of the Championship, knocking them out of the Championship early on. Northwestern, the 2020 Big Ten Match Play Championship winners, suffered two surprising losses to Michigan State and Penn State after being awarded a first-round bypass. The Hawkeyes will be back in action next weekend as they travel to the Kiawah Invitational in Charleston, SC from February 14-16. The women’s team will launch their 2021 slate on February 8-9 at the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.







